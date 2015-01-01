पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कल से बेच सकेंगे धान:पैक्स की संख्या 6 से बढ़कर 13 किसानों के लिए ज्यादा अवसर

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
धनकटनी के दौरान किसान।
  • डीसी की अपील- बिचौलियों से बचें किसान

धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर समाहरणालय में मंगलवार को उपायुक्त संदीप सिंह ने प्रेस वार्ता कर बताया कि किसान आसानी से धान की बिक्री कर सकें, इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जिले के प्रखंडों में 13 पैक्स संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। पिछले वर्ष पैक्स की संख्या 6 थी, जिसे इस वर्ष बढ़ाकर 13 कर दिया गया है।

इसमें गोला प्रखंड में गोला, सुतरी, हुप्पू पैक्स, चितरपुर प्रखंड में मायल, लारीकला, दुलमी प्रखंड में दुलमी, सीरु, जमीरा रामगढ़ प्रखंड में मुरार्मकला, पतरातू प्रखंड के हरिहरपुर, पालू, मांडू प्रखंड के सोनडीहा, करमा दक्षिणी में पैक्स स्थापित किया गया है।

पैक्स की संबद्घता मेसर्स कुंज बिहारी फु.प्रो.प्रा.लि लारी और मेसर्स भगवती विप्रालि सांडी से है। इसके अलावा जिला प्रशासन द्वारा एक और पैक्स स्थापित करने की दिशा में कार्य किया जा रहा है। किसान पैक्सों में 27 नवंबर से धान बेच सकेंगे।

मौके पर जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी डॉ मोहम्मद आबिद हुसैन, सहायक जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी शशांक शेखर मिश्रा, जिला जनसंपर्क कार्यालय से नीतीश कुमार पासवान सहित जिले के विभिन्न मीडिया संस्थानों के प्रतिनिधियों सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

2050 रु. प्रति क्विंटल की दर से होगा भुगतान : उपायुक्त ने बताया कि प्रति क्विंटल धान अधिप्राप्ति की जो दर निर्धारित की गई है वह 1868 रुपए है। जिसमें 182 राज्य सरकार द्वारा बोनस के रूप में दिए जा रहे हैं। किसान को प्रति क्विंटल 2050 रुपये की राशि का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

पोर्टल पर कोई भी किसान करा सकता है रजिस्ट्रेशन

उपायुक्त ने बताया कि कोई भी किसान पोर्टल पर अपना पंजीकरण कराकर सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही इस योजना का लाभ ले सकते हैं। पंजीकरण कराने के वक्त किसानों को अपने बैंक खाते से संबंधित विवरणी साझा करनी होगी। जिसके बाद जब वे अपने धान की बिक्री के लिए पैक्स सेंटर पहुंचेंगे। उसी समय उन्हें उनके धान की कुल राशि का 50% भुगतान डीबीटी के माध्यम से कर दिया जाएगा।

किसानों से कहा- नजदीकी पैक्स में ही ले जाएं धान

उपायुक्त संदीप सिंह ने किसानों को बिचौलियों से बचने की नसीहत दी। कहा कि जिला प्रशासन की ओर से धान अधिप्राप्ति की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। किसानों से किसी प्रकार की अफवाह पर ध्यान नहीं देने का आग्रह किया। कहा कि सरकार द्वारा किसानों को सुविधा पहुंचाने की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था की गई है। किसान बिचौलियों से सतर्क रहते हुए नजदीकी पैक्स में ही धान बिक्री करें।

