‘खाप’ पंचायत का जानलेवा फैसला:विवाहिता से प्रेम-संबंध रखने पर पंचायत ने विधवा भाभी से जबरन शादी कराई, तनाव में युवक फांसी पर लटका, मौत

मगनपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • गाेला थाना क्षेत्र के पूरबडीह गांव का मामला, विवाहिता के पति ने भी थाने में किया था पत्नी के अपहरण का केस

गोला के पूरबडीह डीह गांव निवासी एक युवक लव कुमार ऊर्फ पप्पू ने मंगलवार को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पिता सुखलाल महतो ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसके बेटे का गांव की ही एक युवती जिसका विवाह रामगढ़ में हुआ था, से प्रेम-संबंध था। इस वजह से महिला के पति ने उसकी पिटाई भी की थी, साथ ही उस पर पत्नी के अपहरण का झूठा केस भी किया था। जबकि महिला अपने पति के साथ ही थी।

इसके अलावा इस मामले में गांव में पंचायती हुई जिसमें महिला से बेटे की शादी करने का दबाव बनाया गया। बेटे के इंकार पर एक लाख 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लिया गया और मेरी विधवा बहू से उसका जबरन विवाह करा दिया गया। इससे तनाव में आकर उसके बेटे लव ने फांसी लगा ली। मामले में गोला के थानेदार बीएन ओझा ने बताया कि आवेदन मिला है पर बेरमो उपचुनाव के चलते वाहन जांच में व्यस्त हैं। इसलिए आवेदन देख नहीं पाए हैं।

