जताया आक्रोश:छठ पूजा पर सरकार की गाइडलाइन के विरोध में लोग सड़कों पर, पुतला जलाया

सरकार की गाइडलाइन के खिलाफ सरकार का पुतला दहन करते लोग।
  • दूसरे दिन भी लोगों में नाराजगी, कहा-उपचुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री के भाषण के समय भी भारी भीड़ जुटी थी

छठ पर राज्य सरकार की ओर जारी गाइडलाइन में नदी, तालाब व डैम में सार्वजनिक तौर पर छठ पूजा करने पर प्रतिबंध लगाये जाने की घोषणा का दूसरे दिन भी छठव्रतियों सहित विभिन्न राजनीतिक व सामाजिक संगठन के लोगों ने विरोध जताया।

सरकार की घोषणा के विरोध में मंगलवार को छठव्रतियों व हिन्दू रक्षा दल प्रमुख दीपक मिश्रा के नेतृत्व में विभिन्न राजनीतिक व सामाजिक संगठन के लोगों ने सरकार के आदेश को आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ बताते हुए नाराजगी जताई। कही सरकार का पुतला जलाया गया, तो कहीं पुतले की शवयात्रा निकाली गई।

बिजुलिया ओवरब्रिज से निकाली गई पुतले की शव यात्रा में दुर्गावाहिनी सेना, भाजपा, विद्यार्थी परिषद, आजसू सहित कई राजनीतिक व सामाजिक संगठन के लोग शामिल हुए। छठव्रतियों सहित लोगों का कहना था कि सरकार ने कोरोना के बहाने करोड़ों लोगों के आस्था को चोट पहुंचाने का कार्य किया है। अगर सरकार फरमान वापस नहीं लेती है, तो पूरे राज्य में आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

मां दुर्गावाहिनी सेना के अनामिका श्रीवास्तव ने कहा कि अभी हाल ही राज्य के दुमका और बेरमो में हुए उपचुनाव के दौरान सरकार ने खुलकर सोशल डिस्टेंस का उलंघन किया। चुनावी सभा में अपने भाषण के दौरान सीएम ने हजारों की संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ जुटाये, उस समय सरकार को कोरोना संक्रमण का भय क्यों नही दिखा।

जबकि वैदिक रीति के अनुसार हम नदी या तालाब पर ही जल में खड़े होकर सूर्य भगवान को अर्ध्य दे सकते हैं। अगर सरकार बलपूर्वक लोगों के आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ करेगी तो इसका पूरजोर विरोध होगा।

लोग बोले- हिंदुओं की आस्था के साथ किया जा रहा खिलवाड़

चितरपुर में आजसू-भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का विरोध चितरपुर | हिन्दू आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा को लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा नई गाइडलाइंस जारी किया गया। जिसमें घर मे ही रहकर छठ पूजा करने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। इसका विरोध भी शुरू हो गया है। विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के अलावे सामाजिक संगठनों व हिन्दू समाज द्वारा भी विरोध किया जा रहा है।

मंगलवार को चितरपुर स्थित काली चौक के समीप आजसू व भाजपा द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन का पुतला दहन किया गया। इसका नेतृत्व आजसू नेता डब्ल्यू साव ने किया। इस दौरान पुतले को रजरप्पा मोड़ से काली चौक तक घुमाया गया। उसके बाद पुतले का दहन किया गया। मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि हेमंत सोरेन हिंदू आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं।

चुनाव के दौरान रैलियों में उमड़ी भीड़ से कोरोना नही फैली। लेकिन छठ पूजा करने से कोरोना फैल जाएगी। इस निर्णय का हमलोग विरोध करते हैं। और मुख्यमंत्री से मांग करते हैं कि नई गाइडलाइंस को निरस्त किया जाए। मौके पर अमृतलाल पटवा, महेश पटवा, हेमंत कुमार, जगदीप पटवा, धर्मेंद्र कुमार, समीर कुमार, सूरज कुमार, अरबिंद कुमार सहित कई मौजूद थे।

