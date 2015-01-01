पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:बिजुलिया तालाब और हेसला में दामोदर नदी तट की सफाई कर लगाए गए पौधे

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दोनों के संयुक्त नेतृत्व में जनप्रतिनिधि और अधिकारियों ने बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिया
  • रामगढ़ के जलस्रोतों को स्वच्छ रखने के लिए दो दिवसीय गंगा उत्सव शुरू, अभियान में शामिल हुए विधायक, उपायुक्त सहित दर्जनों जनप्रतिनिधि व अधिकारी

जिला प्रशासन की ओर से आयोजित दो दिवसीय गंगा उत्सव का शुभारंभ सोमवार को सफाई अभियान से हुआ। इस दौरान विभिन्न स्थानों पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। छावनी परिषद क्षेत्र स्थित बिजुलिया तालाब और नगर परिषद क्षेत्र अंतर्गत हेसला के समीप दामोदर घाट पर साफ-सफाई, पौधरोपण और श्रमदान जैसे कार्यक्रमों आयोजित किए गए। सर्व प्रथम बिजुलिया तालाब में साफ-सफाई और श्रमदान कार्यक्रम। मुख्य रुप से रामगढ़ विधायक ममता देवी, रामगढ़ उपायुक्त संदीप सिंह शामिल हुए।

दोनों के संयुक्त नेतृत्व में जनप्रतिनिधि और अधिकारियों ने बढ़-चढ़ कर हिस्सा लिया। विधायक ममता देवी ने कहा कि गंगा उत्सव के तहत रामगढ़ जिले के विभिन्न तालाबों, नदियों आदि में सफाई अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। सालों भर नदी को स्वच्छ रखने की जिम्मेवारी आमलोगों की है। उनके सहयोग से ही स्वच्छ और सुंदर वातावरण का निर्माण संभव है। उपायुक्त संदीप सिंह ने कहा कि रामगढ़ जिले के विभिन्न जल स्रोतों में स्वच्छता बनाए रखने हेतु लोगों को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से जिला प्रशासन रामगढ़ द्वारा 9 नवंबर एवं 10 नवंबर को गंगा उत्सव का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

