विरोध प्रदर्शन:राजनीतिक दलों ने किया छठ महापर्व घाट पर नहीं मनाने देने के निर्णय का विरोध, पुतला भी जलाया

घाटोटांड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला दहन करते कार्यकर्त्ता।
  • 24 घंटे में फैसला वापस नहीं लेने पर सरकार के निर्णय के खिलाफ आंदोलन किया जाएगा : आजसू

आजसू कार्यकर्ताओं ने सरकार का छठ महापर्व के लेकर लिए गए निर्णय का विरोध किया है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने आजसू के मीडिया प्रभारी जय किशोर महतो के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को कुजू चौक पर सूबे के मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन का पुतला दहन किया। साथ ही जमकर नारेबाजी की।

पुतला दहन कार्यक्रम में आजसू मांडू विधानसभा प्रभारी तिवारी महतो व प्रखंड अध्यक्ष नरेश महतो ने कहा कि हेमंत सोरेन द्वारा छठ पर्व घाट में नहीं मनाने का फैसला छठव्रतियों के आस्था को ठेस पहुंचाने का काम किया है। 24 घंटे के अंदर अपने फैसले को वापस नहीं लिया तो सरकार के निर्णय का पूरजोर तरीके से आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

मौके पर राकेश मेहता रॉक, राजा खान, पवन यादव, विकास चंद्र पटेल, सुभाष कसेरा, पिंटू केशरी, शहाबुद्दीन रिजवी, रमेश चौधरी, सरकार अली, सूरज कुमार, मुकेश केशरी, ओमप्रकाश, अनिल बेदिया आदि शामिल थे। इधर घाटोटांड़ में भी सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के विरोध में आजसू कार्यकर्ताओं ने लइयो चौक पर मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन का पुतला फूंका।

पुतला दहन से पूर्व आजसू कार्यकर्ताओं ने सरकार विरोधी नारे लगाकर सभा की। जिसमें जिला सह सचिव मदन महतो ने कहा कि दुनिया का सबसे पवित्र महापर्व छठ के लिए कोरोना काल का हवाला देकर सरकार ने जो गाइडलाइन जारी किया है।

वह हिन्दू के आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ है। गाइडलाइन के विरोध में पुतला दहन किया जा रहा है। आजसू सरकार से मांग करती है कि छठ के जारी गाइडलाइन में संशोधित करे। मौके पर बासुदेव महतो, रमेश महतो, बैजनाथ, रूपलाल, विनोद, राकेश, संतोष रजवार आदि शामिल थे।

आजसू छात्र संघ ने मुख्यमंत्री का पुतला फूंका
राज्य की हेमंत सरकार की हिंदू विरोधी नितियों के खिलाफ आजसू छात्र संघ का विरोध मंगलवार को सड़क पर उतरा। हेमंत सोरेन सरकार के हिंदू विरोधी तुगलकी फरमान का नारे लगाकर हिंदू आस्था छठ महा पर्व पर रोक लगाने का आदेश तुरंत वापस लेने की मांग की।

सरकार विरोधी नारेबाजी में हेमंत सोरेन मुर्दाबाद,हेमंत सरकार होस में आओ आदि नारे लगाए गए।जूलुस डीवीसी चौक पहुंच कर मुख्यमंत्री के पुतले को सभी ने संयुक्त रुप से फूंक दिया। मौके पर गोविंद मुंडा, टेकलाल महतो, प्रभात उपाध्याय, सुरेंद्र महतो, नित्यानंद महतो आदि दर्जनों लोग मौजूद थे।

छठ मनाने को लेकर राज्य सरकार के आदेश का विरोध
दुलमी | झारखंड सरकार द्वारा छठ पूजा घर मे ही मनाने के निर्देश का कई राजनीतिक-धार्मिक संगठन ने विरोध किया है। विश्व हिंदू रक्षा संगठन के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष कुमार अभिषेक ने कहा की कोरोना का बहाना बना कर हिंदुओं की आस्था को चोट पहुंचाने की साजिश की जा रही है। दुर्गा पूजा में रांची रेलवे स्टेशन के पंडाल को प्रशासन ने काले कपड़े से ढंक दिया।

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा में छठ घाट पर पाबंदी से सरकार की मनसा साफ दिख रही है। वहीं आजसू छात्र संघ व आजसू दुलमी प्रखंड कमिटी के लोगों ने मंगलवार को सिरु बुध बाज़ार आजसू प्रधान कार्यालय में विरोध किया।

विभावि सचिव अनिल इगनेश ने कहा कि देश के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में चुनाव व उपचुनाव हुए। बिहार में भी चुनाव हुआ। झारखंड में भी दो सीटों पर उपचुनाव हुआ। नेताओं ने लाखों की भीड़ जुटा कर रैलियां की। उस समय कोरोना का संक्रमण नहीं हुआ। आस्था के महापर्व छठ को परंपरा के अनुसार मनाने पर सरकार ने रोक लगाई है।

