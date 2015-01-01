पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था का महापर्व:महापर्व छठ की तैयारी शुरू... नहाय-खाय आज, छठव्रती कल करेंगे खरना

रामगढ़13 घंटे पहले
  • सिद्धपीठ रजरप्पा स्थित छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर प्रक्षेत्र स्थित दामोदर भैरवी नदी के संगम की साफ-सफाई कर रंगबिरंगी लाइटों से सजाया जाएगा

राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन को लेकर संशय के बीच सूर्य उपासना का महापर्व चार दिवसीय छठ व्रत बुधवार को नहाय खाय के साथ शुरु हो जाएगा। हालांकि घाट छठ घाटों की सफाई को लेकर संशय की स्थिति बनी हुई है। इसके बावजूद छठव्रती नहाए खाए और खरना की तैयारी में जुट गई हैं। बाजारों में भी छठ पूजा से संबंधित सामग्रियों की बिक्री शुरू हो गई है।

रजरप्पा स्थित आवासीय कॉलोनी में लगने वाले बाजार में मंगलवार को लोगों ने खरीदारी भी की। छठ व्रतियों द्वारा बुधवार को नदियों और जलाशयों में पूजा से संबंधित बर्तनों की साफ सफाई के बाद नहाय खाय की रस्म होगी। जिसमें छठव्रती अरवा चावल से बने भात और लौकी की सब्जी ग्रहण करेंगे। गुरुवार को खरना होगा। जबकि शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य होगा।

जबकि शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। कोयलांचल में छठ व्रत की तैयारी शुरु हो गई है। नहाय खाय में छठ व्रती पवित्रता के साथ अरवा चावल का भात, कद्दू की सब्जी और चना की दाल बनाकर पूजा करने के बाद ग्रहण करेगी। गुरुवार की संध्या खरना पूजा की जाएगी। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी और शनिवार को उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

छठ पूजा के लिए बाजार में सूप व दउरा की बिक्री

इधर, छठ पूजा को लेकर रामगढ़ के बाजार में पूजा सामाग्रियों की दुकानें सज गई है। छठ व्रतियों द्वारा सूप, दउरा सहित कई पूजा की सामाग्री की खरीदारी की जा रही है। वहीं, चहुंओर से छठ के गीत गूंज रहे हैं। शहर के छठ घाट दामोदर नदी और बिजुलिया तालाब में फैली कचरा और मार्ग में फैली गंदगी की सफाई की जा रही है।

कोरोना से मुक्ति की प्रार्थना करेंगे छठव्रती लोगों की आस्था का केंद्र है रजरप्पा का सूर्य मंदिर

छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर प्रक्षेत्र के दामोदर भैरवी नदी के संगम मे छठ व्रत करने के लिए झारखंड और बिहार से भी व्रती आते हैं। यहां अवस्थित सूर्य मंदिर छठव्रतियों के लिए आस्था का केंद्र है। आवासीय कॉलोनी के महुआ टोली निवासी छठ व्रती मनोरमा देवी ने बताया कि इस बार छठ माता से सुख समृद्धि के साथ साथ देश और दुनिया से कोरोना महामारी से मुक्ति के लिए भी प्रार्थना करेंगे।

इधर, रजरप्पा के सूर्य मंदिर का निर्माण वर्ष 1985 में हुई है। सूर्य मंदिर में स्थापित एक पहिए के रथ को खींचते सात हरे रंग के घोड़े पर सवार सूर्य की प्रतिमा देखते ही बनती है। इधर मंगलवार को रजरप्पा स्थित छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर प्रक्षेत्र के दामोदर भैरवी नदी के संगम की सफाई भी नही हुई।

आवासीय कॉलोनी के सीएमपीडीआई डैम में गंदगी का अंबार लगा हुआ है। घाटों में अर्घ्य दी जाएगी या नहीं, इस संशय के बीच मंगलवार को भैरवी नदी के वाह्मनधारा तट की सफाई की गई। जबकि, कोची नाला घाट की भी सफाई नहीं हो पाई है।

निर्धारित समय पर अर्घ्य देने से व्रती को मिलेगा पूरा प्रतिफल
छिन्नमस्तिका मंदिर के पुजारी असीम पंडा ने कहा कि छठ महापर्व पर शुक्रवार को शाम 05:32 बजे तक अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को प्रथम अर्घ्य दान करना श्रेष्ठ है। वहीं उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य 21 नवंबर दिन शनिवार को दिया जाएगा।

उदीयमान सूर्य को 06.39 बजे द्वितीय अर्घ्य देकर इस व्रत को व्रती संपन्न करेंगे। छठव्रती निर्धारित समय पर ही सूर्य को अर्घ्य देना शुरू करेंगे। निर्धारित समय पर अर्घ्य देने से व्रत का पूरी तरह से प्रतिफल मिलेगा। वहीं कोरोना पर भी ध्यान देना जरूरी है।

