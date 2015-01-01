पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आह्वान:तीन टैक्स बकाएदारों से 50 हजार रुपए की वसूली

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • टैक्स बकाएदारों के खिलाफ नगर परिषद गंभीर

नगर परिषद ने टैक्स बकाएदारों के खिलाफ शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। इसकी कमान खुद नगर परिषद कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सुरेश यादव संभाल रहे हैं। इसके तहत उन्होंने बुधवार को नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के वार्ड 30 और वार्ड 7 के विभिन्न स्थानों का दौरा किया। साथ ही टैक्स बकाएदारों से वसूली की।

इस दौरान अशोक जैन ने 20 हजार 796 रुपए का बकाया, राजगढिया ऑटो ने 16 हजार 979 और प्रेज प्रजापति ने 7 हजार 985 रुपए का बकाया चुकाया। इस बीच नगर परिषद कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने सभी टैक्स बकाएदारों को जल्द बकाया भुगतान करने का आग्रह किया। सभी से टैक्स भुगतान कर अच्छे नागरिक बनने का आह्वान किया।

