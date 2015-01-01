पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:रोटरी रामगढ़ सेंट्रल ने बुजुर्गों में किया गर्म वस्त्रों का वितरण

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के बाद सदस्यों ने ओल्ड एज होम में रहने वाले बुजुर्गों को भोजन भी कराया

रोटरी रामगढ़ सेंट्रल के सदस्यों ने दीपावली को लेकर ओंकार ओल्ड एज होम में रहने वाले बुजुर्गों के बीच गर्म वस्त्रों को वितरण किया। इस दौरान क्लब के अध्यक्ष विवेक अजमेरा, अरविंद गोयल, विशाल वासुदेवा, गौतम जालान सहित कई सदस्यों ने बुजुर्गों के बीच स्वेटर, टोपी, मफलर सहित अन्य गर्म वस्त्रों का वितरण किया।

वहीं दीपावली को लेकर अपने घर और परिवार से दूर रह रहे लोगों के साथ दीपोत्सव मनाते हुए उनका मनोरंजन किया। कार्यक्रम के आयोजन के बाद सदस्यों ने ओल्ड एज होम में रहने वाले बुजुर्गों को भोजन भी कराया। वहीं बुजुर्गों की सेवा के लिए डिवाइन ओंकार मिशन के सचिव राजेश नागी ने रोटरी रामगढ़ सेंट्रल के सदस्यों के प्रति आभार भी जताया।

