पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:मृतका की मां ने बच्ची का शव झूलता देख आसपास के लोगों को बुलाकर फांसी से उतरवाया

मगनपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूरे गांव में मासूम की मौत से शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है

गोला थाना क्षेत्र के रकुवा गांव में मंगलवार दोपहर को सुरेंद्र ठाकुर की दस वर्षीय इकलौती पुत्री आकृति कुमारी काे झूला झूलने के दाैरान रस्सी से फांसी लग गया। जिससे उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। घटना के संबंध में बताया गया कि घर की चहारदीवारी के अंदर लगे अमरूद के पेड़ पर रस्सी का झूला बनाकर आकृति झूला झूल रही थी। इसी क्रम में उसके गले में फांसी लग गया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतका की मां ने बच्ची का शव झूलता देख आसपास के लोगों को बुलाकर फांसी से उतरवाया। इधर घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है।

पूरे गांव में मासूम की मौत से शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। गांव के लोगों ने बताया कि सुरेंद्र पूरे परिवार के साथ जमशेदपुर में रहते हैं। वहीं एक निजी फैक्ट्री में कार्य कर बच्चों को पढ़ा रहे थे। कोरोना महामारी में लॉकडाउन के कारण सभी घर आ गए थे। इसके बाद अपने घर रकुवा में ही रह रहे थे। दूसरी ओर पिछले दिनों बरलंगा थाना क्षेत्र के हरना गांव निवासी किसान प्राण महतो उम्र 55 वर्ष लाह तोड़ने के लिए डाकागढ़ा के समीप पलाश के पेड़ पर चढ़ा था। पैर फिसल गया जिससे उसकी मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। बताया जाता है कि मृतक लाह की खेती के साथ पशु पालन भी करता था। किसान की आकस्मिक मौत पर घर- परिवार वालों ने कृषि विभाग से मुआवजे की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें