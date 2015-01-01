पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:दीपावली पर अाज रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही लोग फाेड़ सकते हैं पटाखे

  • निर्देशों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के विरुद्घ प्रदूषण निवारण और नियंत्रण अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी

दीपावली, छठ, क्रिसमस, नववर्ष व सभी त्योहारों पर पटाखों के प्रयोग के संबंध में राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद द्वारा आदेश जारी किया गया है। रामगढ़ जिलान्तर्गत शहरी क्षेत्रों में जहाँ की वायु गुणवत्ता स्तर गत नवम्बर 2019 के दौरान “थोड़ा प्रदूषित 101-200 श्रेणी मे आते हैं, वहाँ केवल” हरित पटाखों की ही बिक्री की जा सकेगी। साथ ही दीपावली के दिन पटाखे मात्र दो घंटे शाम 8:00 बजे से रात्रि 10:00 बजे तक ही चलाये जा सकेंगे। निर्देशों का उल्लंघन करने वालों के विरुद्घ प्रदूषण निवारण और नियंत्रण अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इसके अलावा राज्य में दीपावली, छठ, क्रिसमस और नव वर्ष आदि त्योहारों के समय पटाखे मात्र दो घंटे तक ही चलाये जा सकेंगे । दीपावली एवं गुरू पर्व पर रात्रि 8:00 बजे से रात्रि 10:00 बजे तक, छठ में प्रातः 6:00 बजे से प्रातः 8:00 बजे तक एवं क्रिसमस एवं नववर्ष के दिन मध्य रात्रि 11:55 से मध्य रात्रि 12:30 बजे तक पटाखे चलाए जा सकेंगे।

