सड़क हादसा:ट्रक ने स्कूटी को मारी टक्कर, छोटे भाई की मौत, बड़ा घायल, रिम्स रेफर

रामगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • नाराज लोगों ने नईसराय-अरगड्डा रोड जाम कर मुआवजा की मांग की

नईसराय-अरगड्डा रोड पर सड़क दुर्घटना में एक भाई की मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरा भाई घायल हो गया। दुर्घटना के बाद लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई और सड़क जाम कर मुआवजा की मांग करने लगे। सूचना पर थाना प्रभारी सहित पुलिस दल ने घटना स्थल पहुंच कर लोगों को समझाया ।

इसके बाद पुलिस शव को कब्जे में कर सदर अस्पताल ले गई। इधर, नईसराय हॉस्पीटल में घायल युवक का प्राथमिक उपचार के बेहतर इलाज के लिए रांची रेफर कर दिया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार की देर शाम करीब 6.30 बजे बिझार इफीको कॉलोनी निवासी दो सगे भाई कुणाल सिंह (20) व राहुल सिंह (18) नईसराय से घर वापस लौट रहे थे।

इस बीच तेज रफ्तार अज्ञात ट्रक ने स्कूटी को अपने चपेट में ले लिया। दुर्घटना में स्कूटी सवार राहुल सिंह की घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि, कुणाल सिंह घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद चालक ने ट्रक को लेकर फरार हो गया।

घटना के बाद लोगों की भीड़ ने घायल कुणाल को हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया। यहां, डॉक्टरों ने प्राथमिक इलाज कर कुणाल की नाजुक स्थिति को देखते हुए रांची रेफर कर दिया। थाना प्रभारी विद्या शंकर ने बताया कि मृतक राहुल सिंह व घायल कुणाल सिंह दोनों सगे भाई हैं। इनके पिता गौतम सिंह फैक्ट्री में काम करते हैं। पुलिस शव को लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराने की प्रक्रिया कर रही है। वहीं, मृतक के परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

