हादसा:ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार ससुर-दामाद की मौत, एक घायल

मगनपुर4 घंटे पहले
अस्पताल में मौजूद लोग।
  • एक बाइक से तीनों गए थे सब्जी खरीदने, लौटने समय हादसा

गोला-मुरी रोड पर घसीया गढ़ा पुल के समीप मंगलवार शाम को ट्रक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार ससुर और दामाद की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक युवक को हल्की चोट लगी है। पेट्रोलिंग कर रही बरलंगा पुलिस ने दोनों सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र गोला पहुंचाया।

जहां चिकित्सकों ने ससुर और दामाद को मृत घोषित कर दिया। पेट्रोलिंग कर रहे एएसआई संजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि डीमरा निवासी रामदयाल महतो उर्फ गोंदल महतो अपने गांव के ही 35 वर्षीय लगनु महतो और उसके ससुर धवैया निवासी भदू महतो 55 वर्ष को लेकर बाइक से सब्जी खरीदने साप्ताहिक हाट हारुबेरा गए थे।

वापस लौटने के दौरान ट्रक ने पीछे से बाइक को जोरदार धक्का मारकर भाग निकला। जिससे ससुर दामाद की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं चालक रामदयाल घायल हो गया। मृतक लगनु अपने पीछे पत्नी के अलावा दो पुत्र को छोड़ गया है। ससुर-दामाद की मौत से परिजनों का रोरो कर बुरा हाल है।

बताया गया कि लगनु का ससुर महुआ टांड़ थाना क्षेत्र के धवैया निवासी भदू महतो मंगलवार को अपनी बेटी, दामाद व नाती पोते को त्योहार बीतने के बाद कुशल छेम पूछने आए थे। इसी बीच उसके दामाद ने गांव के ही एक युवक रामदयाल के साथ अपने ससुर को लेकर सब्जी खरीदने बाजार गए थे।

