खुलासा:होटलों से मिठाई के सैंपल लेते दो ठग धराए

रामगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस की पूछताछ में खुलासा- बोकारो के पेटरवार का रहने वाला है बैजनाथ महतो

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय उपभोक्ता कल्याण समिति से जुड़े व्यक्ति ने शहर के होटलों से सेंपल जांच के नाम पर मिठाई को उठा कर उसकी रसीद दे रहा था। लोगों ने व्यक्ति पर शक होने पर पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने व्यक्ति के साथ उसके कार ड्राइवर को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ के लिए थाने ले गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि बोकारो जिले के पेटरवार निवासी बैजनाथ महतो के अलावा उसके कार ड्राइवर निवासी जीतेंद्र कुमार से मामले पूछताछ की जा रही है।

उसकी अल्टो जेएच 02 डब्ल्यू 0470 को ज़ब्त किया गया है। बैजनाथ महतो पर आरोप है कि वह शहर के प्रिया स्वीट्स, गणेश मिष्ठान, पूनम स्वीट्स सहित कई होटलों से फूड सैंपल भी ले रहे थे। होटल मालिकों को उनके द्वारा अंतर्राष्ट्रीय उपभोक्ता कल्याण समिति का रसीद दिया जा रहा था। अपनी पहचान के रूप में वे इसी संस्था का विजिटिंग कार्ड भी दिखा रहा था। वहीं, इन दोनों को लेकर फर्जी फूड इंस्पेक्टर की बात सामने आने के बाद शहर के मेन रोड से दोनों को पकड़ कर थाने ले जाया गया। इधर, थाना प्रभारी विद्या शंकर ने बताया कि बैजनाथ महतो के पास से कोई फूड इंस्पेक्टर का कार्ड, मिठाइयों की सीजर लिस्ट नहीं मिली है। वहीं, उसके द्वारा किसी होटल से पैसा लेने की बात भी सामने नहीं आई है। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि बैजनाथ से पूछताछ के मुताबिक होटल में मिठाई खाने को लेकर उसकी शिकायत को लेकर होटल मालिक से बकझक हो गई। इस पर उसने अपनी संस्था के माध्यम से मिठाई की जांच कराने की बात कही। वहीं, उसने मिठाई अपने पास रख लिया।

