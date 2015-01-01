पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:सब्जी वालों ने कोरोना जांच करने आई टीम को खदेड़ा, टेस्ट किट भी उठाकर फेंका, बोले-3 बार जांच करा चुके, अब कितना कराएं

रामगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के छावनी मार्केट का गेट बंद कर धंधे के समय जांच शिविर लगाने से भड़के सब्जी विक्रेता, समझाने आए सीओ की गाड़ी पर पटका डंडा

डीसी के निर्देश पर शहर के छावनी फुटबॉल मैदान (सब्जी मार्केट) में शुक्रवार को लगाई गई कोरोना जांच शिविर का सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने विरोध करते हुए जमकर हंगामा किया। सुबह नौ बजे जैसे ही कुलदीप महतो, जय कुमार सिंह, रवींद्र कुमार गोस्वामी, संजय पांडेय के साथ लैब टेक्नीशियन जीतेंद्र महतो, सहायक प्रभाष मिश्रा सहित कई स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने एंबुलेंस से सब्जी बाजार में शिविर लगाकर लोगों का जांच करना आरंभ किया। इतने में ही शिविर का विरोध जताते हुए आक्रोशित महिलाओं ने पुलिस की मौजूदगी में ही जांच शिविर में शामिल पदाधिकारियों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को खदेड़ दिया।

इतना ही नहीं, आक्रोशित भीड़ ने कोरोना जांच में प्रयुक्त रैपिड एंटीजन और पीपी किट फेंकने के बाद टेबल उलट दिया। सब्जी विक्रेताओं के आक्रोश को देखते हुए बाजार परिसर में अफरा-तफरी का माहौल उत्पन्न हो गया। वहीं कोरोना जांच शिविर का विरोध जताते हुए सब्जी विक्रेता छावनी फुटबॉल मैदान के समीप एनएच 33 को थोड़ी देर के लिए जाम कर दिया। सूचना पाकर सीओ भोला शंकर महतो पहुंचते ही उग्र भीड़ ने उनकी गाड़ी पर भी लाठी-डंडा पीटना आरंभ कर दिया। उन्होंने भीड़ को समझा-बुझा कर मामला शांत कराते हुए उच्च पदाधिकारियों से वार्ता की। इसके बाद उक्त स्थान पर जांच शिविर नहीं लगाये जाने के आश्वासन पर सब्जी विक्रेता शांत हुए।

