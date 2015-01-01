पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आस्था:रामगढ़ में गो माता की पूजा-अर्चना कर आरती उतारी, तुला दान किया

रामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंदिर में स्थापित मां जगधात्री की प्रतिमा।
  • गौशाला कमेटी ने मनाई गोपाष्टमी, अध्यक्ष बजरंग ने कहा- तुला दान महादान है

रामगढ़ गोशाला कमेटी के तत्वावधान में रविवार को श्री कृष्णा विद्या मंदिर परिसर (गोशाला) में गोपाष्टमी महोत्सव मना। कमेटी के लोगों ने सामूहिक रूप से गो माता की पूजा-अर्चना, आरती व झंडोत्तोलन किया। पूजा अर्चना के बाद श्रद्धालुओं के बीच प्रसाद का वितरण भी किया गया। वहीं अग्रवाल समाज समेत शहर के कई गणमान्य लोगों ने अपने परिवार की सुख, शांति व समृद्धि की कामना के साथ अपने वजन के बराबर गोमाता के लिए अनाज का मूल्य गौशाला संस्थान को दिया।

गोशाला कमेटी के अध्यक्ष बजरंग लाल अग्रवाल ने कहा कि तुला दान महादान है। तुलादान कार्यक्रम में कमेटी अध्यक्ष बजरंग लाल अग्रवाल, समाजसेवी सह व्यवसायी कमल बगड़िया, चैंबर अध्यक्ष विमल बुधिया, जगदीश प्रसाद अग्रवाल, लक्ष्मी देवी, ओमप्रकाश अग्रवाल, विजय अग्रवाल, राजकुमारी देवी, मनोरंजन खंडेलवाल, अनीता देवी रेनू अग्रवाल, राजेश शर्मा, अनिता अग्रवाल, आदित्य, लवली, पूर्वी अग्रवाल, पिंकी अग्रवाल, दिव्यांश अग्रवाल, पिंकी अग्रवाल, पवन अग्रवाल, प्रकाश अग्रवाल सहित कई लोगों ने तुला दान में वजन के बराबर गोशाला की गो माताओं के लिए चोकड़, गुड़, दर्रा खली दान दिया।

समारोह में मुख्य रूप से गौशाला कमेटी के सचिव राजकुमार अग्रवाल, संयोजक नंदलाल अग्रवाल, बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष आनंद अग्रवाल, महेश अग्रवाल, बालकृष्ण जालान, सुरेश बगडिया, महावीर बौंदिया, चैंबर सेवा ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष विनय अग्रवाल, विजय अग्रवाल, मनजी सिंह, विमल किशोर जाजू, रमेश बौंदिया, गोविंद मेवाड़, विजय मेवाड़, श्रीकृष्ण विद्या मंदिर के प्राचार्य माइकल जार्ज, एसपी सिन्हा आदि शामिल थे।

प्राचीन दुर्गा मंदिर में मां जगधात्री पूजा आज, प्रतिमा स्थापित

मां जगधात्री की पूजा धूमधाम से की जाएगी। गोला रोड के प्राचीन सार्वजनिक दुर्गा मंदिर में प्रतिमा स्थापित की गई है। यह पूजा 1977 से होती आ रही है। 43 वें वर्ष की पूजा में सोमवार की सुबह से शाम तक सप्तमी, अष्ठमी, संधि बली व नवमी की पूजा होगी। पुजारी संतोष चक्रवर्ती पूजा करेंगे। वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच शतचंडी पाठ की जाएगी।

मंगलवार की सुबह दशमी की पूजन, हवन और आरती के बाद प्रसाद बांटा जाएगा। वहीं, संध्या में प्रतिमा विसर्जन किया जाएगा। मां जगधात्री पूजा को लेकर तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। पूजा की तैयारी में समिति के जय प्रकाश अग्रवाल, ओम प्रकाश अग्रवाल, ओम प्रकाश गुप्ता, संतू चक्रवर्ती, कृष्ण कुमार, राहुल मजुमदार, कौशिक सिंह भीमा, युधिष्ठिर सिंह, किशन सिंह जुटे हुए हैं।

किला मंदिर के श्रीरामचरित महायज्ञ में गूंजे वैदिक मंत्र

रामगढ़ शहर के शिवाजी रोड के प्रसिद्ध बांके बिहारी राधा-रानी किला मंदिर परिसर में 54वां श्रीरामचरित मानस नवाह्नपारायण व श्री शतचंडी महायज्ञ किया जा रहा है। यह यज्ञ1964 में तत्कालीन व्यवस्थापक सह प्रधान पुजारी पंडित हीरा बल्लभ शर्मा ने शुरू किया था।

30 नवंबर तक होने वाले जिला वासियों के कल्याणार्थ महायज्ञ के दूसरे दिन रविवार को वैदिक मंत्रोच्चार के बीच आचार्य वैदिक यज्ञाचार्य गोविंद बल्लभ शर्मा ने यजमान दीपक चौरसिया व उनकी पत्नी कुसुम देवी को पूजा कराई। मानस ब्यास पंडित सुनील पांडेय के अलावा रविंद्र पांडेय, राजू पाठक, उपेंद्र पाठक, गोविंद दत्त शर्मा, सीताराम पाठक, धर्मेंद्र पाठक, बृजेश पाठक व सत्येंद्र दूबे पाठ कर रहे हैं। कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर महायज्ञ की पूर्णाहुति अनुष्ठान किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें