हादसा:सड़क दुर्घटना में शिक्षक सहित चार लोग घायल

रमना2 घंटे पहले
  • दोनों साइकल सवारों का दाहिना पैर टूट गया है

बंशीधर नगर - रमना मुख्य मार्ग एनएच-75 पर हॉस्पिटल मोड़ के समीप बीती रात अपनी-अपनी साइकिल से घर जा रहे दो लोगों को एक तेज रफ्तार बाइक ने टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में एक शिक्षक सहित चार लोग घायल हो गए हैं। सभी घायलों को स्थानीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में प्रारम्भिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए गढ़वा सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार बगौन्धा गांव निवासी सुजीत कुमार और विवेक कुमार अपनी बाइक से परसवान गांव जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान बाइक असन्तुलित होकर अपनी-अपनी साइकिल से घर जा रहे शिक्षक रामचन्द्र सिंह और टंडवा गांव निवासी रामाशीष मेहता को टक्कर मार दी।

दोनों साइकल सवारों का दाहिना पैर टूट गया है। वहीं बाइक पर सवार दोनों युवकों के सिर और चेहरे में चोट आयी है। घटना के बाद सड़क पर पड़े चारो लोगों को पुलिस ने अस्पताल पहुंचाया। इसके बाद 108 नम्बर एम्बुलेंस की मदद से घायलों को गढ़वा भेजा गया।

