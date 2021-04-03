पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:टंडवा से तीन वारंटियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा, जेल भेजा

रमना2 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के टंडवा गांव से रमना पुलिस ने तीन वारंटियों को गिरफ्तार करते हुए गुरुवार को गढ़वा मंडल कारा भेज दिया है। थाना प्रभारी रणविजय सिंह ने बताया गिरफ्तार अर्जुन सिंह पिता स्व शिव मंदिर सिंह, पारस पासवान उर्फ पारस सिंह पिता स्व सिधारी पासवान व पुनदेव सिंह उर्फ पुनदेव विश्वकर्मा पिता रामप्रीत विश्वकर्मा सभी रमना थाना कांड संख्या 79/2018 के आरोपित है।

जिन्हें उनके घर से गिरफ्तार किया गया। गौरतलब है कि तीन साल पहले रमना थाना कांड संख्या 75/2018 के अनुसंधान के लिए देर रात्रि टंडवा गांव पहुंचे पुलिस पदाधिकारी व जवानों पर गांव में चोर घुसने के अफवाह फैला कर ग्रामीणों ने हमला करते हुए बंधक बना लिया था। जिसमें तत्कालीन आरक्षी नंदलाल राम, परमानंद सिंह जख्मी हो गए थे।

वहीं वाहन संख्या 14 बी 6452 क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया था। घटना की सूचना पर श्री बंशीधर नगर के तत्कालीन पुलिस निरीक्षक सत्येंद्र नारायण सिंह ने लोगों को समझा बुझाकर मामला शांत कराया था। घटना के बाद एएसआई दूधनाथ राम के आवेदन पर रमना थाना में 28 नामजद और 100 अज्ञात ग्रामीण महिला -पुरुष पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराया था। जिसमें लगभग तीन वर्ष बाद तीन लोगों की गिरफ्तारी हो सकी है।

