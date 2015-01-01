पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:आकाश बने विश्व हिंदू परिषद के रंका अध्यक्ष

रंकाएक घंटा पहले
  • बजरंग दल का गठन करते हुए राणु राज कमल सिंह को मंडल संयोजक के रूप में चयन किया गया

ठाकुर बाड़ी मंदिर में विश्व हिन्दू परिषद और बजरंग दल रंका मंडल का गठन सर्व सम्मति से किया गया। इसमें विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के संभाग संगठन मंत्री कन्हैया लाल एवं विभाग मंत्री किशोरी लाल लाठ की उपस्थिति में विश्व हिन्दू परिषद के रंका मंडल अध्यक्ष आकाश सिन्हा को बनाया गया जबकि उपाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र अग्रवाल (मुन्ना अग्रवाल), सह उपाध्यक्ष पंकज कुमार, मंत्री संतोष चंद्रवंशी एवं सह मंत्री गनेश मधेसिया को बनाया गया।

वहीं बजरंग दल का गठन करते हुए राणु राज कमल सिंह को मंडल संयोजक के रूप में चयन किया गया, जबकि सह संयोजक राम चंद्र राम, सत्संग प्रमुख पंकज तिवारी, गौ रक्षा प्रमुख राजेश प्रजापति व मंदिर प्रमुख समरजीत झा को दायित्व दिया गया। इस मौके पर दिवाकर तिवारी, चंद्रिका दुबे, राज कुमार राम, सुनील मालाकार, कमलेश नंदन सिन्हा, अमरेन्द्र कुमार सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

