कलह से उजड़ा घर:रंका रेफरल अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में अब नहीं हैं कोरोना के मरीज

रंकाएक घंटा पहले
  • घर में आग की लपटें देख जुटे आसपास के लोग, दोनों को पहुंचाया अस्पताल

रेफरल अस्पताल में बनाए गए कोविड वार्ड में अब एक भी कोरोना के मरीज भर्ती नहीं है। एक तरफ जहां यह खुशी का समाचार है वही हमें और सतर्क रहने की आवश्यकता है। यहां बताते चले कि रंका रेफरल अस्पताल में बनाए गए कोविड वार्ड में अब तक 78 लोगों को भर्ती कर इलाज किया जा चुका है जबकि हजारों की संख्या में लोगों की कोरोना की जांच की गई है। पिछले 1 सप्ताह से रंका के कोविड वार्ड में एक भी मरीज नही मिलने की वजह से प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ राम आशीष चौधरी के द्वारा कोविड वार्ड को अब जनरल वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।

कोरोना महामारी के दौरान इस अस्पताल में कोविड वार्ड बनाकर मरीजों को रखने के कारण यहां आने वाले मरीजों में हड़कंप मचा रहता था। साथ ही कोविड वार्ड में भर्ती लोगों को देखते हुए बरबस ही कोरोना से भय बन जाता था लेकिन पिछले 1 सप्ताह से कोरोना के नए मरीज नहीं मिलने से लोगों में काफी खुशी है वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के द्वारा प्रतिदिन ग्रामीण इलाकों में कैंप लगाकर लोगों की कोरोना की जांच की जा रही है उसमें भी कोई भी कोरोना के मरीज नहीं मिल रहे हैं। इससे स्पष्ट है कि अब इस इलाके में कोरोना के मरीज नहीं है वही संक्रमण काल भी समाप्ति की ओर है। हालांकि जानकार का कहना है कि अभी भी जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं निकल जाता तब तक मास्क का उपयोग सोशल डिस्टेंस आदि का पालन करना बहुत ही जरूरी है ताकि इस कोरोना की जंग से हम जितने की कगार पर पहुंचे हैं फिर से कहीं उससे सामना ना हो जाए। इस संदर्भ में प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ राम आशीष चौधरी ने बताया कि खुशी की बात है कि हमारे यहां कोरोना से ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। 78 लोग जहां संक्रमित होकर निकले हैं।

