पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कलह से उजड़ा घर:होटल कारोबारी दंपती ने विवाद के बाद लगाई आग, पत्नी की माैत, पति गंभीर

रंकाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घर में आग की लपटें देख जुटे आसपास के लोग, दोनों को पहुंचाया अस्पताल
  • रंका में होटल चलाता है संतोष राम, गंभीर हालत में भेजा गया रांची

रंका रेफरल अस्पताल के सामने होटल चलाने वाले संतोष राम एवं उसकी पत्नी खुशबू देवी ने सोमवार की रात्रि अपने घर में आपसी विवाद को लेकर दोनों ने आग लगा लिया। बाद में ग्रामीणों के द्वारा दोनों को बचाते हुए रेफरल अस्पताल लाया गया जहां बेहतर इलाज हेतु गढ़वा रेफर किया गया तथा गढ़वा से भी गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए रांची रेफर कर दिया गया।

इस दौरान रांची जाने के क्रम में पत्नी खुशबू देवी की मौत हो गई जबकि पति संतोष राम गंभीर स्थिति में घायल है तथा रांची में भर्ती है। इस संदर्भ में प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि सोमवार की रात्रि 7:30 बजे होटल बंद करके दोनों अपने कमरे में गए थे। उसके कुछ ही देर बाद कमरे से आग की लपटें उठती दिखाई दी जिसके बाद आसपास के लोग ने समझा कि घर में आग लग गई होगी और वह आग को बुझाने दौड़े तो दरवाजा खोलते ही लोगों ने देखा कि पति पत्नी दोनों आग में जल रहे हैं।

थाने में घटना की अभी तक दर्ज नहीं हाे सकी है प्राथमिकी

रंका रेफरल अस्पताल के सामने होटल चलाने वाले पति पत्नी संतोष राम और खुशबू देवी की आग लगाने की घटना के बाद से पत्नी खुशबू देवी की मौत हो चुकी है जबकि पति संतोष राम गंभीर रूप से घायल है। उसका इलाज रांची में चल रहा है घटना के बाद से इन लोगों के घर में ताला लटका हुआ है। वहीं जानकारी के अनुसार तीनों छोटे बच्चे को ननिहाल के लोग ले गए हैं। घटना की प्राथमिकी अभी तक रंका थाने में दर्ज नहीं की जा सकी है, जबकि रंका थाना को इसकी सूचना मिल चुकी है परंतु किसी तरह का कोई फर्द बयान नहीं होने की स्थिति में थाना के द्वारा भी कोई आगे की कार्रवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। इस संदर्भ में प्रत्यक्षदर्शी मोहम्मद शमीम ने बताया कि दोनों के शरीर में आग इतनी भयावह लगी हुई थी कि देखने वाले लोग भी अचानक से सन्न रह गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें