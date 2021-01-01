पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:सड़क दुर्घटना में वृद्ध घायल गढ़वा रेफर

रंका3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धक्के से वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया और बाया पैर पूरी तरह से फ्रैक्चर हो गया

थाना क्षेत्र के छोटकी रंका के पास मोटरसाइकिल सड़क दुर्घटना में एक वृद्ध व्यक्ति गम्भीर रूप से घायल हो गया जिसे रंका सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में इलाज हेतु लाया गया जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज हेतु गढ़वा रेफर कर दिया गया। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि छोटकी रंका निवासी टूनू भुइयां घर जाने के क्रम में विपरीत दिशा से मोटरसाइकिल के द्वारा वृद्ध व्यक्ति टूनू भुइयां को जोरदार धक्का मारा।

धक्के से वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया और बाया पैर पूरी तरह से फ्रैक्चर हो गया। वहीं आनन-फानन में राहगीरों ने किसी तरह सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रंका लाया गया जहां डॉ. गोरखनाथ पांडे ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल गढ़वा रेफर कर दिया। एंबुलेंस नहीं मिलने के कारण युवा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष दीपक कुमार सोनी अपने निजी खर्चे से सदर हॉस्पिटल गढ़वा के लिए भेजा गया। इस दौरान रंका झारखण्ड मुक्ति मोर्चा के युवा प्रखंड अध्यक्ष दीपक सोनी, अरविंद कुमार सोनी, मुकेश कुमार तिवारी ने घायलों को सेवा में हॉस्पिटल में हाल जाना एवं सहयोग के लिए ततपर दिखे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser