पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:2 बाइक में भिड़ंत, एचईसी कर्मी की मौत

रातू44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरा घायल इटकी का निवासी है

जेके इंटरनेशनल स्कूल, अगड़ू के पास मंगलवार सुबह 9 बजे दो बाइक के बीच सीधी टक्कर हो गई। इससे उसमें सवार दो लोग गंभीर से रूप से घायल हो गए।

बाइक सवार एक घायल एचईसी कर्मी अगड़ू निवासी विजय टोप्पो को स्थानीय लोग व उनके परिजन कटहल मोड़ स्थित रिंची हॉस्पिटल ले गए, जहां उनका प्राथमिक उपचार कर रिम्स रेफर कर दिया गया। लेकिन, रिम्स पहुंचने से पहले उनकी मौत हो गई। दूसरा घायल इटकी का निवासी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें