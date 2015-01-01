पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:फन कैसल पार्क के गार्ड को बंधक बना टावर में लगी 20 बैट्री की लूट

रातूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार रात गार्ड मुख्य द्वार पर रात्रि ड्यूटी में तैनात था

फन कैसल पार्क के गार्ड को मारपीट कर बंधक बनाते हुए अपराधियों ने पार्क परिसर में लगे टाटा कंपनी का मोबाइल टावर से 20 बैट्री लूट लिया। मंगलवार की सुबह पार्क कर्मियों की सूचना पर रातू पुलिस ने घटना की जानकारी ली।

सोमवार रात गार्ड मुख्य द्वार पर रात्रि ड्यूटी में तैनात था। रात 1:30 बजे के करीब परिसर में दो नकाबपोश अपराधियों ने गार्ड को पकड़ लिया। हाथ बांध दिए। इसके बाद टावर से बैट्री खोल अपराधकर्मी चहारदीवारी फांद कर भाग निकले।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें