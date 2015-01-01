पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में बड़ी लापरवाही:प्रशासनिक रोक के बाद भी पलामू किला में मेला, बिना मास्क लगाए हजारों की उमड़ी भीड़

सतबरवा/बेतला32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेले में नहीं किया गया सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन
  • पुलिस के जवान मौजूद, पर ढाई हजार दुकानें लगीं और हर प्रखंड से लोग आए मेला देखने

प्रशासनिक रोक के बाद भी पलामू जिले के सतबरवा प्रखंड अंतर्गत फुलवरिया में पलामू किला मेला लगा। इसमें हजारों की संख्या में लोगों ने मेला का आनंद उठाया और राजा मेदिनीराय का ऐतिहासिक किले का दीदार किया। इस मेले में करीब ढाई हजार से ज्यादा दुकानें लगी। राजा मेदिनीराय के वंशजों ने मेला परिसर में स्थापित राजा मेदिनीराय की प्रतिमा पर फूल अर्पित किया।

इस दौरान भाजपा अनुसूचित जनजाति के प्रदेश मंत्री अवधेश सिंह चेरो, मेला समिति के विनोद यादव, पंचायत समिति सदस्य अरविंद सिंह, अनिल सिंह, सुधीर सिंह, विजय पाठक, मनोज सिंह, गणेश सिंह ने भी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया। मौके पर प्रदेश मंत्री अवधेश सिंह चेरो ने कहा कि राजा मेदिनीराय लोगों के लिए मसीहा थे। उनके समय में कोई भूखा नहीं रहता था। मेला समिति के पूर्व सदस्य अरविंद सिंह ने कहा कि प्रशासन के अनुसार इस वर्ष मेला नहीं लगाने का आदेश था।

फलस्वरूप मेला समिति का गठन इस वर्ष नहीं हुआ था, बावजूद इसके राजा मेदिनीराय की लोकप्रियता के कारण हजारों की संख्या में लोग राजा मेदिनीराय का किला देखने पहुंच गए। लोगों के चेहरे पर न तो मास्क थे और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन हो रहा था।

ढाई हजार से ज्यादा दुकान लगी थी

औरंगा नदी के तट पर लगनेवाला पलामू किला मेला में ढाई हजार से ज्यादा दुकानें लगी थी। इसमें करीब एक हजार दुकानें सिर्फ शराब तथा मांस की लगी थी। इसके अलावा गुटका, सिगरेट आदि की दुकानें भी सजी थी। यह दुकान करीब तीन किलोमीटर दूर औरंगा नदी के किनारे सजी थी। करीब 200 लोहा से बनी सामग्रियों की दुकानें लगी थी, जिसमें हसुआ, कुदाल, कुल्हाड़ी, तलवार तथा अन्य सामान बिक रहे थे।

जगह-जगह पर थी पुलिस की तैनाती

मेला को रोकने के लिए सतबरवा थाना प्रभारी राजदेव प्रसाद ने रांची-मेदिनीनगर मुख्य मार्ग पर ठेमा मोड़ के पास, मलय नहर ठेमी, कुकुर बंधवा के पास पुलिस की तैनात कर रखी थी। पुलिस ने सभी तीन व चारपहिया वाहन को रोक दिया था। इसके बावजूद एक अनुमान के अनुसार 50 हजार से ज्यादा की भीड़ मेला में उमड़ी। प्रशासनिक रोक के बाद भी लोग पैदल ही मेला तक पहुंच गए।

