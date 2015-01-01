पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:जर्जर सड़क, रोज सड़ जाती हैं क्विंटलों सब्जियां

सिमरिया2 दिन पहले
सब्जियों के साथ जर्जर सड़क पर विरोध करते ग्रामीण।
  • डाड़ी से तेतरमोड़ तक सड़क खराब होने के कारण नहीं आते सब्जी व्यापारी

अनुमंडल के डाडी से तेतरमोड़ जाने वाली ग्रामीण सड़क मरम्मती की मांग को लेकर रविवार को एदला गांव के ग्रामीण आक्रोशित हो उठे और सड़क पर उतर कर जमकर नारेबाजी की। नारेबाजी के दौरान आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने सांसद विधायक से लेकर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि तक का विरोध किया। ग्रामीणों का नेतृत्व कर रहे गांव के समाजसेवी जागेश्वर प्रसाद कुशवाहा का कहना था कि सड़क टूट कर गड्ढे में तब्दील हो गई है। किंतु किसी जनप्रतिनिधि को इसकी सुधि नहीं है।

सड़क की इस दुर्दशा के कारण आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। मरीजों को अस्पताल ले जाना भी दूभर है। सब्जी व्यापारी गांव आना छोड़ चुके हैं। जिसके कारण लाखों रुपए की सब्जियां सड़ रही है। सड़क इस कदर जर्जर हो चुकी है कि बड़े वाहन तो दूर, लोगों को उसपर पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। बेमौसम बारिश ने रही सही कसर पूरी कर दी है। जिससे सड़क की स्थिति नारकीय बन गया।

पिछले 3 वर्षों से सांसद विधायक से लेकर स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों तक की गुहार लगाई गई। किंतु नतीजा शून्य है। ग्रामीणों का कहना था कि सड़क का शीघ्र ही निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं किया गया, तो यहां के ग्रामीण आंदोलन करने पर बाध्य होंगे।

12 गांवों को जोड़ती है सड़क

यह सड़क एक दर्जन गांवों को जोड़ती है। एदला और डाड़ी गांव के यह महत्वपूर्ण है तथा सड़क 10 हज़ार ग्रामीणों की लाइफ लाइन है। इसकी लंबाई लगभग 5 किमी है। इसका निर्माण वर्ष 2007 में कराया गया था। तबसे इसकी मरम्मती भी नहीं किया गया है।

मौके पर पूर्व प्रमुख रोहिणी देवी, द्वारिका महतो, विमल महतो, मिठू महतो, नागेश्वर महतो, राम कुमार महतो, परमेश्वर महतो, दीपक कुमार महतो, बालो महतो, प्रकाश महतो, कामदेव महतो, चेतलाल महतो, भगन महतो, गांगो महतो सहित गांव के दर्जनों ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

