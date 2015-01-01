पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सिमरिया में चाइल्ड लाइन ने फिर रोका बाल विवाह

सिमरिया6 घंटे पहले
  • 15 वर्ष की 9वीं की छात्रा ने कहा- हमारी जबरन शादी कराई जा रही है

प्रखंड में एक बार फिर बाल विवाह का मामला प्रकाश में आया है, जिस पर संज्ञान लेते हुए चाइल्ड लाइन सब सेंटर के सदस्य अनीता मिश्रा ने डाड़ी गांव में पहुंचकर विवाह को रुकवा दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक चाइल्ड लाइन सब सेंटर पर उसके हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1098 पर ग्रामीणों द्वारा सूचना दी गई। जिसमें उसने कहा कि एक 15 वर्ष की नाबालिग बच्ची का विवाह करवाया जा रहा है। शिकायतकर्ता ने कहा कि 15 दिसंबर को उसकी शादी होनी है। जहां बच्ची की बारात आने की तैयारी चल रही है। इस बात की जानकारी मिलने के बाद चाइल्ड लाइन की टीम शादी वाले घर में पहुंची, जहां शादी की तैयारियां चल रहीं थीं। सभी रिश्तेदार और परिजन मौजूद थे।

शादी के घर में अचानक टीम के सदस्यों को देखकर बच्ची के परिजन काफी घबरा गए। जब उसकी सर्टिफिकेट की जांच की गई तो पाया गया कि वह महज 15 साल की पाई गई। लड़की नौवीं कक्षा की छात्रा। सिमरिया पुलिस ने भी मामले को संज्ञान लेते हुए शादी पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया। वहीं, इस दरमियान बच्ची ने कहा कि वह आगे की पढ़ाई करनी चाह रही है और माता-पिता जबरन शादी करवा रहे हैं। उसके माता-पिता एक ट्रक के खलासी से शादी कराना चाह रहे है। अनीता मिश्रा ने बताया लड़की के पिता से नाबालिग बेटी के शादी नहीं कराने का बांड भराया गया है। सदस्य अनीता मिश्रा ने कहा कि छोटी बच्चियों की उम्र नहीं होने के बाद भी शादी के बंधन में बांध दिया जाता है। इसमें हमारी टीम ने सतर्कता दिखाते हुए अविलंब मामले पर कार्रवाई करते हुए नाबालिगों को इंसाफ दिला रही है। बाल विवाह एक कानूनन अपराध है और ऐसा करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त सजा होनी चाहिए।

