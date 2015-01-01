पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध संबंध का विरोध करने पर पत्नी ने प्रेमी के साथ पीटा

सिमरिया2 घंटे पहले
  • पुंडरा की घटना, सिमरिया थाना में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया

थाना के पुंडरा निवासी वंशी साव को गुरुवार की रात अवैध संबंध के विरोध करने पर पत्नी ने प्रेमी चुरामन महतो के साथ मिलकर जान लेवा हमला कर दी। इस घटना में वंशी साव उर्फ गुजू साव गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। गंभीर रुप से घायल वंशी साव को रेफरल अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार कराने के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए हजारीबाग भेज दिया गया है।

इस बाबत घायल के पुत्र भुवनेश्वर साव ने अपनी सौतेली मां और चुरामन महतो के खिलाफ सिमरिया थाना कांड संख्या 187/20 दर्ज कराया है। सिमरिया थाना प्रभारी गुलाम सरवर त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी चुरामन महतो और जिरवा देवी को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दी। वही आरोपी चुरामन महतो ने कहां कि हम उसका खेती बारी में सहयोग कर देते हैं। जिसके कारण मेरे उपर आरोप लगाया है।

