सम्मानित:सिमडेगा की मतदाता सूची में 13207 नए नाम जोड़े गए, कर्मियों काे मिला सम्मान

सिमडेगाएक घंटा पहले
  • मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले कर्मी किए गए सम्मानित

जिला के 70-सिमडेगा एवं 71-कोलेबिरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र अन्तर्गत निर्वाचन से संबंधित कार्यों के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए अपर समाहर्ता ने बताया कि 71 कोलेबिरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र अन्तर्गत 18 से 19 वर्ष के पुरुष- 941 एवं महिला 1017 नए मतदाताओं को जोड़ा गया है। जिला में मतदाता जनसंख्या लिंग अनुपात 61-61 है। उन्होंने भविष्य में भी इस लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था में एक सजग मतदाता बनने की बात कही। मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले एईआरओ कोलेबिरा अखिलेश कुमार एवं एईआरओ कुरडेग अमित भगत को उपविकास आयुक्त प्रताप चन्द्र किचिगिंया ने प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया। कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर चन्द्रिका कुमार झा, सुमंत कुमार, अकिल अंसारी एवं अनुसेवक सुदेश कुमार तिर्की एवं सुदामा साहु को भी प्रशस्ति पत्र देते हुए सम्मानित किया गया।

वहीं मतदान केन्द्र संख्या 70 की बीएलओ अरुणा देवी, 168 की बीएलओ सफिरा आईन्द, 264 की बीएलओ रूबी लकड़ा, 181 की बीएलओ रजनी सोरेंग, 11 की बीएलओ लीली देवी एवं मतदान केन्द्र संख्या 75 की बीएलओ जीरामनी कंडूलना को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर उपविकास आयुक्त, अपर समाहर्ता, आईटीडीए निदेशक, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी, डीएसपी ने संयुक्त रूप से सम्मानित किया। मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर क्विज प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम एवं द्वितीय स्थान प्राप्त करने वाले छात्र-छात्राएं प्रखंड बानो के अमरजीत हरिजन, रुक्मनी कुमारी, प्रखंड सिमडेगा के सिमरन कुमारी, लीवन्स सोरेंग, प्रखण्ड बांसजोर के वीरेन बुढ़, मनीषा कुमारी, प्रखण्ड पाकरटांड़ के राकेश कुमार साहु, वीणा कुमारी, प्रखण्ड केरसई के उम्मातुन निशा, सूरज प्रधान, प्रखंड बोलबा के मायावती कुमारी, संजय बड़ाईक, प्रखंड ठेठईटांगर के पूजा इंदवार, मीनू कुमारी, प्रखंड कोलेबिरा के भूमिका कुमारी, साक्षी कुमारी, प्रखण्ड कुरडेग के करमचंद्र महतो, ऋतु कुमारी इंदवार एवं प्रखण्ड जलडेगा के शशि शबनम बड़ाईक एवं ज्वाला डुंगडुंग को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया।मौके पर आईटीडीए निदेशक सलन भुईयां, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी महेन्द्र कुमार, जिला योजना पदाधिकारी, डीएसपी, जिला स्तरीय पदाधिकारी, कर्मी, राजनैतिक पार्टी के जिला अध्यक्ष, प्रतिनिधि के अलावे अन्य उपस्थित थे।

