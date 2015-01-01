पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:सुपारी देकर पार्टनर की हत्या कराने वाले समेत 3 गिरफ्तार

लोहरदगा13 घंटे पहले
गिरफ्तार अपराधियों के साथ सदर थाना प्रभारी व अन्य पुलिस पदाधिकारी।
  • जमीन बिक्री में अकेले मुनाफा कमाने के लिए पार्टनर की करवाई थी हत्या, बाइक, गोली के साथ पिस्टल बरामद

जिला पुलिस की तत्परता से जमीन कारोबारी को गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मामले में सोमवार को 3 अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया। गिरफ्तारी को लेकर सदर थाना प्रभारी सनी कुमार ने बताया कि 29 वर्षीय दीप नारायण सिंह सदर थाना क्षेत्र के रामपुर गांव का रहने वाला है। वही 20 वर्षीय पवन उरांव घाघरा के आदर चट्टी व 19 वर्षीय निरंजन उरांव इसी थाना अंतर्गत चेतनदाग का रहने वाला है।

तीनों आरोपियों को अलग-अलग स्थानों से गिरफ्तार किया गया। अपराधियों के पास से एक एंड्राइड व दो छोटा मोबाइल फोन, घटना में प्रयुक्त बाइक, एक देसी पिस्टल व चार जिंदा गोली, एक देसी कट्टा व पांच जिंदा गोली बरामद किया गया।

आरोपियों ने रविवार की सुबह 9:30 बजे नदिया हरमू रोड पुराना भट्ठा के निकट रामपुर गांव निवासी वीरेंद्र उरांव को दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। जिससे उसकी घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई थी। अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी जितेंद्र कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक छापामारी टीम गठित किया गया, जिसके बाद आरोपियों को धर दबोचा गया।

आरोपी दीप नारायण सिंह एवं मृतक वीरेंद्र उरांव दोनों हरमू नदिया में एक ही जमीन बिक्री कराने में पार्टनर थे। जमीन बिक्री के समय पैसा बंटवारा को लेकर दोनों में बहस हुई थी। दीप नारायण सिंह उर्फ चरकू ने तंग आकर वीरेंद्र उरांव को जान से मारने की योजना बनाई।

इसके लिए उसने पवन उरांव व निरंजन उरांव को एक देसी पिस्टल, चार गोली, दो मैगजीन जो वह अमन कुमार पलामू के रहने वाले से दो-तीन वर्ष पूर्व 15 हजार रुपए में खरीदा था। पवन को देते हुए वीरेंद्र उरांव की हत्या करने के लिए 2 लाख रुपए में सुपारी तय की थी। गुप्तचरों के सहयोग से पुलिस ने 24 घंटे के अंदर कांड का उद्भेदन कर लिया।

छापामारी टीम में सदर थाना प्रभारी सनी कुमार, पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक पंकज कुमार शर्मा, शैलेंद्र कुमार, सुजीत कुमार सिंह, शशि शेखर कुमार, संतोष कुमार, ऋषिकांत, सत्यकिशोर कुमार, मुकेश कुमार शर्मा, कैलाश रजक, मनोज कुमार, राजू कुमार दुबे, जितेंद्र कुमार सिंह, नवलेश कुमार शर्मा शामिल थे।

