पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुरस्कृत:पाकरटांड़ और बांसजोर से पीएलएफआई के 5 उग्रवादी धराए, हथियार भी बरामद

सिमडेगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी बोले-छापेमारी टीम में शामिल पुलिस पदाधिकारियों और कर्मियों को किया जाएगा पुरस्कृत

सिमडेगा पुलिस को गुरुवार काे 5 नक्सलियों को दबोचने में सफलता मिली है। पुलिस ने दो अलग-अलग थाना क्षेत्रों से पीएलएफआई के पांच उग्रवादियों को गिरफ्तार किया। पुलिस को इनके पास से हथियार भी मिले हैं। प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में डाॅ शम्स तब्रेज ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना पर पाकरटांड थाना क्षेत्र के बागबोथा खेराखापा जंगल में एसडीओ राजकिशोर के नेतृत्व में बनाई गई टीम ने सघन छापामारी की।

छापामारी के क्रम में पुलिस ने उग्रवादी कांड में शामिल और पीएलएफआई के नाम पर में रंगदारी मांगने का वांछित प्रतिबंधित नक्सली संगठन पीएलएफआई दस्ता के उग्रवादी धर्मेन्द्र राम, संदीप राम, नंदीश्वर सिंह उर्फ़ किशोर सिंह और घूरन सिंह को पुलिस ने धर दबोचा। पुलिस को इनके पास से दो देशी लोडेड पिस्टल, 0.315 बोर का तीन जिंदा कारतूस, 12 बोर का छह जिंदा कारतूस मिले हैं।

गेल इंडिया से रंगदारी मांगने का आरोप, मोबाइल भी बरामद किया गया

एसपी ने बताया कि इनमें से धर्मेन्द्र और संदीप छत्तीसगढ़ के आरा चौकी थाना क्षेत्र का है। वहीं किशोर एवं घूरन गुमला निवासी है। इन चारों पर पाकरटांड थाना में दो मामले दर्ज हैं। एसपी ने कहा कि दोनों छापामारी टीम में शामिल पुलिस पदाधिकारियों और कर्मियों को उनके द्वारा पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। वहीं दूसरी सफलता बांसजोर ओपी क्षेत्र से पुलिस काे मिली है। यहां भी एसडीपीओ राजकिशोर के नेतृत्व में गठित टीम ने लंबडेगा जंगल से दो उग्रवादी कांडो के आरोपी कमलेश लोहरा को धर दबोचा। पुलिस को कई दिनों से इसकी तलाश थी। एसपी ने बताया कि हाल में गेल इंडिया साइट से भी इसने रंगदारी की मांग की थी। इसके पास से एक मोबाइल मिला है। एसपी डाॅ शम्स तब्रेज ने बताया कि दोनों छापामारी में एसडीओ राजकिशोर के साथ बांसजोर प्रभारी अरुण कुमार सिंह, जलडेगा थाना प्रभारी फिलिप मिंज, पाकरटांड थाना प्रभारी हीरालाल महतो, अरूनिश रौशन, मुन्ना रमानी, ज्ञानदीप कुमार और दोनों थाना के सैट के जवान शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें