आयोजन:सुरक्षा जवान भर्ती कैंप में 50 अभ्यर्थियों ने भाग लिया, 15 जवानों का हुआ चयन

सिमडेगा
  • 6 फरवरी को सिमडेगा प्रखंड परिसर में भर्ती कैम्प का आयोजन किया जाएगा

जिला के बानो प्रखंड में एसआईएस इंडिया लिमिटेड के द्वारा सुरक्षा जवान भर्ती कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें लगभग 50 अभ्यर्थियों ने भाग लिया। इसमें शारीरिक एवं लिखित परीक्षा के आधार पर 15 जवानों का चयन हुआ। चयनित सभी अभ्यर्थी आगामी 10 फरवरी को एसआईएस ट्रेनिंग सेंटर बेलचंपा गढ़वा में जाएंगे। जहां उन्हें एक महीने की ट्रेनिंग के उपरांत इनकी पदस्थापना सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी संस्थानों में की जाएगी।

इसकी जानकारी देते हुए एसआईएस इंडिया के भर्ती अधिकारी अनुपम सिंह ने कहा अगली भर्ती कैम्प 30 जनवरी को बांसजोर प्रखंड परिसर, 1 फरवरी को ठेठईटांगर प्रखंड परिसर, 2 फरवरी को बोलबा प्रखंड परिसर, 3 फरवरी को केरसई प्रखंड परिसर 4फरवरी को कुरडेग प्रखंड परिसर, 5 फरवरी को पाकरटांड़ प्रखंड परिसर व 6 फरवरी को सिमडेगा प्रखंड परिसर में भर्ती कैम्प का आयोजन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि संबंधित प्रखंड के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी उपरोक्त तिथि को भारती कैंप में उपस्थित होकर भर्ती कैंप में भाग ले सकते हैं।

