पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डीसी ने कहा:जिले के किसानों से ए ग्रेड धान 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल खरीदेे जाएंगे

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धान अधिप्राप्ति से संबंधित बैठक में निर्देश देते डीसी।
  • किसानाें काे फार्म उपलब्ध कराने के लिए 15 दिसंबर तक हर दिन खुले रहेंगे पंचायत भवन

समाहरणालय में मंगलवार को धान अधिप्राप्ति से संबंधित बैठक हुई। डीसी सुशांत गौरव ने कहा कि कृषि विभाग के अनुसार इस वर्ष जिले में अच्छी खेती हुई है। धान और अन्य फसलों की उपज भी बेहतर है। धान अधिप्राप्ति योजना के तहत शत प्रतिशत इच्छुक किसानों से धान की खरीदारी की जाए। इस संबंध में गांव और पंचायत स्तर तक प्रचार प्रसार सुनिश्चित कराएं। फार्म वितरण करने से लेकर रजिस्ट्रेशन, लैंपस और मिल तक धान पहुंचाने के लिए माइक्रोप्लान तैयार करें।

किसान लैंपस में धान जमा करेंगे। ई उपार्जन पोर्टल पर ऑनलाइन एंट्री होने के बाद बिक्री मूल्य की आधी राशि किसानों के खाते में हस्तांतरित की जाएगी। मिल तक धान पहुंचाने के बाद बाकी राशि खाते में दी जाएगी। तीन दिनों में किसानों के खाते में राशि का भुगतान सुनिश्चित कराएं। बैठक में पीपीटी के माध्यम से जिला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने जिलास्तरीय माइक्रो प्लान की जानकारी दी। साधारण धान का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य प्रति क्विंटल 1868 रु और ग्रेड ए धान का समर्थन मूल्य प्रति क्विंटल 1888 रुपए है।

बाजार एप के माध्यम से किसान स्वयं भी पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं

बाजार एप के माध्यम से किसान स्वयं भी पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। एसडीओ महेंद्र कुमार को 15 दिसंबर तक 25 से 30 हजार किसानों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए कहा गया। अपर समाहर्ता को नोडल पदाधिकारी बनाया गया है। बैठक में कहा गया कि 15 दिसंबर तक सभी पंचायत भवन हर दिन खुले रहेंगे।

प्रखंड के कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की जाएगी और धान अधिप्राप्ति का फार्म उपलब्ध रहेगा। किसान जरूरी कागजात के साथ पंचायत भवन में फॉर्म भर सकेंगे। कहा गया कि थाना प्रभारी बिचौलियों पर विशेष निगरानी रखें। बैठक में बी डी ओ, सीओ, लैंपस के अध्यक्ष व सचिव उपस्थित थे।

ई ऑफिस के संचालन से सरकारी कार्यों में आएगी पारदर्शिता

सिमडेगा ई ऑफिस प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन मंगलवार को आत्मा सभागार में हुआ। इसमें इलेक्ट्रॉनिक माध्यम से कार्यालय के क्रियाकलाप और कार्यशैली के बारे जानकारी दी गई। कार्यालय में पेपरलेस कार्य किया जाना है और इससे पारदर्शी तरीके से कार्यों का संचालन हो पाएगा। लोगों को तकनीकी अधिकारी के द्वारा कार्यालय में कागज का कम उपयोग करते हुए कार्य करने के बारे बताया गया।

प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम में डीसी सुशांत गौरव ने कहा कि सभी विभागों के लिपिक और कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ई ऑफिस का सही तरीके से प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करें, ताकि कार्य में किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हो। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे संबंधित प्रशिक्षण को गंभीरता से ले। डीसी ने ई ऑफिस के लाभ पर भी चर्चा की ओर इसके लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को जरूरी निर्देश दिए। बैठक में जिला गोपनीय शाखा प्रभारी पदाधिकारी शहजाद परवेज, जिला सूचना व विज्ञान पदाधिकारी संदीप कुमार, ईडीएम चंद्रशेखर कुमार उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें