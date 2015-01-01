पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:प्रशासन ने चलाया अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान, शहर में एनएच 143 के दोनों छोर को अतिक्रमण मुक्त किया गया

अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी महेंद्र कुमार के निर्देश पर नगर परिषद और सदर पुलिस के सहयोग से मंगलवार को शहर में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया गया। शहर में एनएच 143 के दोनों छोर को अतिक्रमण मुक्त किया गया। अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जांच कर जहां-जहां सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण किया गया है। वहां वहां चिन्हित कर अतिक्रमण मुक्त किया जाएगा।

शहर के झूलन सिंह चौक, मेन रोड, अपर बाजार, बस स्टैंड, महावीर चौक आदि इलाके में अभियान चलाया गया। सरकारी जमीन में अतिक्रमण करने वालों लोगों से जुर्माना भी वसूला गया। साथ ही समान जब्त किया गया। अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान में नप के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी देव कुमार राम, सीटी मैनेजर आकाश डेविड मिंज सहित सदर पुलिस के एसआई और जवान शामिल थे।

