बैठक:अवैध शराब की बिक्री पर सख्ती करेगा प्रशासन

सिमडेगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाथी मेरे साथी विषय पर डीसी ने की बैठक, लोगों को जागरूक करने पर जोर

उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव की अध्यक्षता में हाथी मेरे साथी विषय पर समीक्षा बैठक का आयोजन हुआ। डीसी ने कहा कि हाथी प्रभावित क्षेत्र में हड़िया, दारू की चुलाई एवं बिक्री पर रोक लगाएं। थाना प्रभारी इसे सुनिश्चित कराएं। नशामुक्ति अभियान वैसे गांव में सघन रूप से चलाने की बात कही। साथ ही अभियान के माध्यम से हड़िया, दारू के कुप्रभाव एवं हाथियों के आने के संकेत की हानि के बारे में भी ग्रामीणों को जागरूक करें।

कल्याण एवं जेएसएलपीएस के द्वारा अधिक से अधिक आजीविका की योजनाओं का लाभ ग्रामीणों को दिलाने का निर्देश दिया। डीएमएफटी मद के अन्तर्गत सखी मण्डल की महिलाओं को मधुमक्खी पालन की योजना से आच्छादित करने से संबंधित प्रस्ताव समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया।

हाथी प्रभावित गांव में टीसीबी का भी होगा निर्माण

उपायुक्त ने आपदा से संबंधित मामलों पर त्वरित संज्ञान लेते हुए पीड़ितों को ससमय मुआवजा राशि का लाभ दिलाने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में उपविकास आयुक्त, आईटीडीए निदेशक, डीएफओ, जिला योजना पदाधिकारी के अलावा अन्य उपस्थित थे। सभी प्रभावित गांव के हाथी आने वाले गांव के मार्गों में मनरेगा के तहत सोमवार से टीसीबी निर्माण का कार्य शुरू कराने का निर्देश दिया। ग्राम वन समिति को दी गई राशि से आवश्यक उपकरणों का क्रय सुनिश्चित कराएं। पंचायत के सभी गांव के एक-एक व्यक्ति को समिति में शामिल किया जाए। साथ ही गांववार मिनी उपकरण समिति के सदस्य को उपलब्ध करा दें। शेष सामग्री समिति के पास रखें। गांव के जिस व्यक्ति को हाथी बचाव सामग्री दी जाएगी, उस व्यक्ति का नाम, मोबाइल नम्बर का दिवाल लेखन करा दें। क्रॉस वेरीफिकेशन करते हुए कितने पीड़ितों को मुआवजा राशि का भुगतान किया जा चुका है एवं कितने लोगों को भुगतान किया जाना है से संबंधित सूचि अविलम्ब समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया।

