नीलामी:जिले के 14 बालू घाटाें की नीलामी दिसंबर में हाेगी पूरी- पदाधिकारी

सिमडेगा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केटेगरी-1 बालूघाट हेतु पहले से जिला में 5 घाट निर्धारित है

जिला खनन पदाधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार किस्कु ने बताया कि जिले में कुल 14 बड़े बालू घाट हैं। सभी 14 घाटों की नीलामी या आवंटन प्रक्रिया में है। जिसे दिसम्बर माह में पूर्ण होने की संभावना है। उन्हाेंने बताया कि केटेगरी-1 बालूघाट हेतु पहले से जिला में 5 घाट निर्धारित है। ठेठईटांगर प्रखण्ड के दो छिन्दा नदी का स्थल,बांसजोर प्रखण्ड के दो लुड़गी नदी का स्थल एवं केरसई प्रखण्ड का खालीजोर नदी शामिल है। इन घाटों से मानसून सीजन छोड़कर अन्य समय में स्थानीय निकाय व ग्राम सभा द्वारा प्रति ट्रेक्टर 100 रूपए का चालान के साथ बालू का बिक्रय सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं एवं निर्माण कार्य के लाभुकों को दिया जा रहा है।

जिला खनन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिले में स्वीकृत पांच बालू भंडारकर्ता है। जिसमें बानो जम ताई के केशव लाल, ठेठईटांगर पाईकपारा के सुधीर प्रसाद, सिमडेगा चिकसुरा के सखी ग्वाला एवं अभिषेक कुमार एवं बानो के विकास कुमार शामिल है। इन जगहों से भी बालू की आपूर्ति की जा रही है। व्यवसायिक तौर पर निजी उपयोग के लिए आवश्यकता पड़ने पर वैधानिक तरीके से बालू लिया जा सकता है। जिला खनन पदाधिकारी ने जिले के आम-जनों को अपील की कि अवैध बालू व अन्य खनन कार्य की सूचना स्थानीय प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी,अंचलाधिकारी,थाना प्रभारी को ससमय दें। जिससे कि अवैध खनन को बन्द किया जा सके। जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा अवैध खनन के रोकथाम की दिशा में लगातार छापामारी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। अवैध खनन वाहनों को जब्त करते हुए कार्रवाई भी की जा रही है।

