बधाई:विधायक बनें नेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ स्टडी एण्ड रिसर्च इन ला के सदस्य

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
कोलेबिरा विधायक नमन विक्सल कोनगाड़ी को नेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ स्टडी एण्ड रिसर्च इन ला के लिए सदस्य मनोनीत किया गया है। इनके अलावा विधायक कुशवाहा शशि भूषण मेहता और पांडेय सिंह काे भी जनरल काउंसिल का सदस्य बनाया गया है। वहीं विधायक विकास सिंह मुंडा काे एक्जीक्यूटिव काउंसिल का सदस्य बनाया गया है। इस संदर्भ में झारखंड विधानसभा की उपसचिव किरण सुमन बाखला ने यूनिवर्सिटी के के वाइस चांसलर काे पत्र भेजा है।

इधर कोलेबिरा विधायक काेनगाड़ी काे सदस्य बनाए जाने पर सिमडेगा जिला के कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने उन्हें बधाई दी है। आदिवासी कांग्रेस के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष बेंजामिन लकड़ा, जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अनूप केशरी, जिला उपाध्यक्ष जॉनसन मिंज, डीडी सिंह, मोहम्मद समी आलम, अनूप लकड़ा, रावेल लकड़ा, श्याम लाल प्रसाद, सुनिल खड़िया, कृष्णा नाग, रणधीर रंजन, हीरालाल एक्का, फ्रांसिस बिलुंग, ललन सिंह, राम-लगन ने बधाई दी।

