धरना:राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ भाजपा ने पोल-खोल अभियान के तहत दिया एक दिवसीय धरना

सिमडेगा5 घंटे पहले
  • आदिवासी जनजातियों के खिलाफ काम कर रही है राज्य सरकार- बसंत नारायण

भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने राज्य सरकार के खिलाफ पोल-खोल अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को नगर भवन के नजदीक धरना-प्रदर्शन किया। भाजपा अनुसूचित जनजाति मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष बसंतनारायण मांझी ने बताया कि इस अभियान के तहत जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में धरना-प्रदर्शन कर हेमंत सरकार के की कथित जनविरोधी नीतियों के बारे लोगों को जानकारी दी गई। इस अभियान का समापन मंगलवार को धरना-प्रदर्शन के साथ हुआ। धरना-प्रदर्शन में बसंत नारायण मांझी ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार जिस चुनावी वादे के साथ सत्ता में आई, उसे भुला दिया गया है।

आदिवासी जनजातियों के अधिकार और अस्मिता पर लगातार हमला हो रहा है। जल, जंगल और जमीन के अधिकार से आदिवासी जनजातियां वंचित हो रही हैं। वन पट्टा का लाभ भी उन्हें नहीं मिल रहा है। वनोपज और खनिज पदार्थों के लाभ से आदिवासियों को वंचित करने की कोशिश हो रही है। इस मुद्दे पर आदिवासी जनजातियों को जागरूक होने की जरूरत है। हेमंत सरकार की करनी और कथनी में आसमान -जमीन का अंतर है, जबकि भारतीय जनता पार्टी आदिवासी जनजातियों की सच्ची हितैषी है।

