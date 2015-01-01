पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चयन:सभी मंडलों में भाजपा का धरना-प्रदर्शन आज

सिमडेगा2 घंटे पहले
  • इसके लिए सभी मंडलों में प्रखंडवार प्रभारियों का चयन किया गया है

राज्य सरकार को विभिन्न मोर्चों में असफल बताते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में 16 दिसंबर को धरना-प्रदर्शन करने का निर्णय लिया है।

जिलाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण बड़ाईक ने कहा कि स्थानीय नगर निकाय का चुनाव समय पर नहीं करवाना, पंचायत चुनाव समय पर नहीं कराना, धान की खरीदारी बंद होने पर किसानों को हो रही परेशानी और उनको 25 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान की कीमत देने का वादा कर सरकार द्वारा ठगा जाना, बालू की नीलामी, लचर विधि-व्यवस्था और सरकार द्वारा भ्रष्टाचार, झारखंड में बढ़ती दुष्कर्म की घटनाओं के मामले में मुख्य रूप से आवाज उठाई जाएगी। इसके लिए सभी मंडलों में प्रखंडवार प्रभारियों का चयन किया गया है।

