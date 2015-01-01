पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:केंद्रीय दुर्गा पूजा समिति व महावीर मंडल ने ठकुराइन तालाब के समीप की आवाज बुलंद

लोहरदगा11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घाट पर खड़े होकर विरोध प्रदर्शन करते केंद्रीय दुर्गा पूजा समिति के पदाधिकारी व अन्य सनातन धर्म के लोग।
  • वोट दिए हैं बूथ पर तो छठ करेंगे घाट पर, के नारे लगाकर सरकारी गाइडलाइन का किया विरोध

दीपावली के छह दिन बाद होने वाले छठ महापर्व को लेकर लोगों में काफी उत्साह है। वहीं लोगों ने पर्व को लेकर आवश्यक वस्तुओं की खरीदारी भी शुरू कर दी है। परंतु इन सबके के बीच राज्य सरकार के द्वारा छठ पूजा को लेकर जारी निर्देश से सनातन धर्मावलंबियों में काफी निराशा व रोष व्याप्त हो गया है।

सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन में कहा गया है कि छठ पूजा घर पर ही रहकर करें। घाटों में जाकर पूजा करने की अनुमति नहीं दी गई। वहीं हिंदू संगठन ने इस निर्देश को तुगलकी फरमान कहते हुए विरोध कर रही है।

इसी को लेकर मंगलवार को केंद्रीय दुर्गा पूजा समिति, केंद्रीय महावीर मंडल सहित सनातन धर्मावलंबियों ने गुदरी बाजार स्थित ठकुराइन तालाब के समीप राज्य सरकार द्वारा छठ पूजा को लेकर जारी किया कि निर्देश के विरुद्ध विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

जहां सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए इस निर्देश को वापस लेने की मांग की गयी। साथ ही तख्तियों के माध्यम से कहा गया धर्म की राजनीति बंद करो, हिन्दू विरोधी फरमान जारी करना बंद करो, मुख्यमंत्री हेमन्त सोरेन मुर्दाबाद, वोट दिए हैं बूथ पर तो छठ करेंगे घाट पर, के नारे के साथ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

मौके पर रितेश कुमार, बबलू राय, उमेश कांस्यकर, मनोज साहू, संदीप पोद्दार, हेमंत वर्मा, नीलेश सिंह, सजल, नीरज साहू, विशाल शाहदेव, अजय सोनी, पवन प्रजापति, मनोज कुमार, सत्यम कुमार, विवेक, गोलू, सोनू, हर्षित, विक्की, अभिषेक, अंकित उपाध्याय, शंकर कुमार, तुषार आरव, आदर्श राज, सुनील यादव, गुड्डू तमेड़ा सहित अन्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

राज्य सरकार अपना तुगलकी फरमान वापस ले : भगत
पूर्व विधायक कमल किशोर भगत ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा छठ पूजा को लेकर जारी किए गए तुगलकी फरमान का विरोध करते है। साथ ही जारी निर्देश को वापस लेने की बात कही। कहा की वर्तमान में कोरोना काल में 22 उपचुनाव कराया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि छठ पर्व बड़ी ही धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। वहीं घाट पर उनकी उपस्थिति होने की बात कही।

कोरोना के नाम पर हिंदू समाज पर दबाव बनाया है : केंद्रीय महावीर मंडल

केंद्रीय महावीर मंडल अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार पंकज ने कहा कि कोरोना के नाम पर हिंदू समाज के ऊपर दबाव बनाकर उन्हें तोड़ने की कोशिश की जा रही है। जिसकी समिति घोर निंदा करती है। वहीं केंद्रीय दुर्गा पूजा समिति अध्यक्ष सुमित राय ने कहा कि छठ पर्व हिंदू सनातन धर्म की लोक आस्था का पर्व है।

साथ ही सरकार द्वारा छठ पूजा को लेकर बंद कमरे में बैठकर लिए गए निर्णय का विरोध कर वापस लेने की मांग की। कहा की जिले से लेकर राज्य तक में पानी की काफी समस्या है। वहीं पानी की व्यवस्था कर पूजा करना संभव नहीं है। पूर्व के त्योहारों में भी लोगों ने कोरोना को ध्यान में रखकर त्योहार मनाया। इसी तरह छठ पर्व भी सतर्कता और जागरुकता के साथ धूमधाम से मनाई जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा, लेकिन शादियों में सिर्फ 50 मेहमानों की छूट को मंजूरी; छठ पर रोक बरकरार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें