छठ पर हठ योग:नदी-तालाब के पानी में उतरकर छठ पूजा समिति ने जताया विराेध

सिमडेगा8 घंटे पहले
भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष अनूप चंद्र अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में भाजपाइयों ने सिसई रोड स्थित छठ तालाब के पानी में खड़े होकर हाथों में तख्तियों लेकर झारखंड सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन जाहिर किया। अनूप ने बताया कि छठ पूजा आस्था का पर्व है, ऐसे पर्व में सरकार छठ घाटों में पूजा करने पर रोक लगा दी है। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण की बात कर रहे है।

उपचुनाव में सभा करने के दौरान एहतियात तो नहीं बरती गई थी, मगर हिन्दुओं के त्योहार पर एक आंख में काजल व एक आंख में सुरमा वाली काम कर रही है। उन्होंने सरकार से तत्काल छठ पूजा पर लगे पाबंदी काे हटाने की मांग की है। जिला महामंत्री सत्यनारायण पटेल ने कहा कि झामुमो सरकार होश में रहे। वे आस्था के साथ खिलवाड़ ना करे।

भाजपा इसे कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। इस दौरान भाजपाइयों ने झारखंड सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। मौके पर जिला महामंत्री सत्यनारायण पटेल, निर्मल गोयल, सावित्री मेहता, निर्मल सिंह, बालकेश्वर सिंह, राजेश सिंह, राजेश गुप्ता, सरजू प्रसाद साहू, चितरंजन मिश्रा, नागमनी समेत कई भाजपाई मौजूद थे।

सरकार के मंत्री भी प्रतिबंध को वापस लेने की कर रहे हैं मांग : दामोदर

वरिष्ठ भाजपा कार्यकर्ता दामोदर कसेरा ने सरकार के इस तुगलकी फरमान को हिन्दु विरोधी बताते हुए कहा कि सरकार के मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता व कई सत्ता पक्ष के नेताओं ने भी सरकार को पत्र लिखकर छठ घाटों के पूजा पावंदी पर रोक नही लगाने का आग्रह किया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पूरे प्रदेश में कई ऐसे परिवार है, जो छठ पूजा सहयोग लेकर करते है। वे ये पूजा घर पर रहकर नही कर सकते है। अभी के समय में छठ पूजा को लेकर शहरों मेंं चहल-पहल रहती है। परंतु सरकार के बयान के बाद शहरों में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। सरकार को जल्द से जल्द अपना बयान को बदलना चाहिए।

घाघरा में छठ पूजा समिति के लाेगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

गुमला|छठ पूजा को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन के विरोध में छठ पूजा समिति के लाेगाें ने चांदनी चौक घाघरा में नदी के पानी में उतर कर मंगलवार को हठ योग किया। छठ पूजा समिति घाघरा के अध्यक्ष अमित ठाकुर ने कहा कि हिन्दू विरोधी हेमंत सरकार हिन्दू आस्था को ठेस पहुंचाने वाले गाइडलाइन को अविलंब वापस ले।

झारखंड में हाल ही में हुए उपचुनाव के समय तमाम सभा में कोरोना के गाइडलाइन की धज्जियां उड़ाई गई। तब तो कोरोना संकट याद नहीं आया। अब जब हिंदुओं का महापर्व छठ पूजा का समय आया तो कोरोना संकट का हवाला देकर तानाशाही फैसला झारखंड वासियों पर थोंप दिया। इसे हम कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे।

मौके पर भाजपा के पूर्व प्रत्याशी अशोक उरांव, सांसद प्रतिनिधि अनिल प्रसाद पप्पू, भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष श्यामकिशोर पाठक, अजय गुप्ता, रूपेश साहू, कुश साहू, सलावंती देवी, अनिता देवी, आशीष सोनी, सोला सिंह, मंटू ठाकुर, ओम साहू, प्रतीक राज, पवन साहू, अमर पाठक, शिवम सिंह, राजू सिंह तोमर, संतोष मिश्रा आदि मौजूद थे।

