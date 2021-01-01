पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्याएं:विधायक बोले-सिमडेगा से ग्रामीणों का पलायन रोकने के लिए सीएम पहल करें

सिमडेगाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम से मिले कोलेबिरा-सिमडेगा विधायक, रखी रोजगार, स्वास्थ्य समस्याएं

कोलेबिरा विधायक नमन विक्‍सल कोंगाड़ी और सिमडेगा विधायक भूषण बाड़ा शुक्रवार को जिले की समस्‍याओं को लेकर सीएम हेमंत सोरेन से मुलाकात की। मौके पर विधायकों ने पलायन की समस्या पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए पहल करने की बात कही। सीएम को बताया कि जिले में रोजगार नहीं मिलने के कारण बड़ी संख्‍या में लोग पलायन करने को विवश हैं। सरकार जिले में ही रोजगार सृजन कर पलायन पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए पहल करें। कहा कि जिले की स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य सुविधा को भी दुरुस्त करने की ज़रुरत है। जिले में चिकित्सकों की कमी के कारण जिले के लोग अपना इलाज कराने के लिए रांची, राउरकेला सहित अन्‍य दूसरे शहरों में इलाज कराने को विवश हैं। सिंचाई के लिए जिले में पर्याप्‍त सुविधा नहीं है।

शहरी क्षेत्र का आधे से भी अधिक आबादी पाइपलाइन जलापूर्ति सुविधा से वंचित हैं। इस पर दुरुस्त कराने की ज़रुरत है। उन्‍होंने केलाघाघ डैम, रामरेखा धाम का विकास कराने की अपील की। वहीं जिले के खिलाड़ियों को समुचित मान सम्‍मान देते हुए रोजगार देने की अपील की। विधायकों ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में जंगली हाथियों का आतंक से लोग सालों भर परेशान हैं। सरकार हाथियों के आतंक से बचाने के लिए स्‍थाई समाधान करें। विधायकों ने पारा शिक्षकों सहित सभी विभागों में कार्यरत अनुबंध कर्मियों की सेवा स्थाई कराने की भी मांग की।

