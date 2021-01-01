पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रार्थना:पाकरटांड़ के जनसेवक के निधन पर शोक

सिमडेगाएक घंटा पहले
  • पदधारियों ने ईश्वर से दिवंगत की आत्मा की शांति और उनके परिजनों को सहनशक्ति प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना की

पाकरटांड़ प्रखंड में पदस्थापित सलडेगा निवासी जनसेवक देवेंद्र सिंह के असामयिक निधन पर झारखंड राज्य कर्मचारी महासंघ के पदधारियों, सदस्यों ने गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। पदधारियों ने ईश्वर से दिवंगत की आत्मा की शांति और उनके परिजनों को सहनशक्ति प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना की है।

शोक व्यक्त करने वालों में झाराकम के अध्यक्ष विनोद बिहारी दास, संरक्षक योगेंद्र मेहरा, राजेंद्र सिंह मुंडा, सचिव सुनील कुमार सिंह, कार्यालय प्रभारी विजय उरांव, जगदीश, गोपाल, पुष्पा केरकेट्टा, मो वहाबुद्दीन आदि शामिल हैं।

