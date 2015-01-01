पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी में जुट जाएं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता: विधायक

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक विक्सल ने कार्यकर्ताओं का बढ़ाया हौसला

बोलबा के दनगद्दी में पिकनिक सह कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन का आयोजन ठेठइटांगर प्रखंड अध्यक्ष फ्रांसिस बिलुंग की अध्यक्षता में हुई। कोलेबिरा विधायक विक्सल काेनगाड़ी ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ता एकजुट होकर पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी में जुट जाएं और दोनों प्रखंड से जिला परिषद के साथ साथ,मुखिया,पंचायत समिति पद पर जीत सिर्फ एकजुटता से ही सम्भव है।

विधायक ने कहा कि जिस तरह से केंद्र की सरकार देश के हर सम्पत्ति को सिर्फ बेचने का कार्य कर रही है। दलित, ओबीसी, एसटी एसी को संविधान से मिलने वाला आरक्षण को खत्म करने की साजिश कर रही है। किसानों के मुद्दे पर उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार किसानों का हित न सोच कर आज हमारे खेती बारी को भी कृषि बिल लाकर किसानों के खेत को भी निजीकरण कर पूंजीपति को लाभ देने का कार्य कर रही है ।

झारखण्ड की सरकार हाथियों के लिये जरूरी कदम उठाने जा रही है ताकि हाथियों को पर्याप्त भोजन जंगल में मिल सके। कार्यक्रम में जिला अध्यक्ष अनूप केशरी,जिला के वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष सह सिमडेगा विधानसभा विधायक प्रतिनिधि डी डी सिंह, उपाध्यक्ष शमी आलम,अल्पसंख्यक जिला अध्यक्ष रावेल लकड़ा,जिला प्रवक्ता रणधीर रंजन, दिलीप तिर्की,खुसी राम,ज़मीर खान,जमीर हसन के साथ बोलबा प्रखंड के प्रखंड अध्यक्ष ललन सिंह,रामलगन प्रसाद उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें