मुद्दा:डीसी ने कहा-आदिवासी संस्कृति को प्रमोट किया जाएगा

सिमडेगा2 घंटे पहले
  • जिला पर्यटन संवर्धन समिति की बैठक, वेशभूषा, कलाकारी, नृत्य को पूर्नजीवित करने की दिशा में जोर

उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव की अध्यक्षता में जिला पर्यटन संवर्धन समिति की बैठक शुक्रवार काे हुई। बैठक में शहरी क्षेत्र स्थित केलाघाघ, ठेठईटांगर प्रखण्ड के छुरिया धाम, घुमरी, बोलबा प्रखण्ड के वन-दुर्गा मंदिर, बानो प्रखण्ड के केंतुगाधाम, जलडेगा प्रखण्ड के सतकोट्ठा, कोलेबिरा प्रखण्ड के भंवर पहाड़ एवं कोलेबिरा प्रखण्ड के मां बाघचण्डी मंदिर पर्यटन स्थल के विकास हेतु किये जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की गई। समीक्षा के क्रम में छुरिया धाम जाने हेतु पहुंच पथ, घुमरी में शेड निर्माण, केतुंगाधाम में पीसीसी पथ का निर्माण, भंवर पहाड़ में पहुंच पथ, सीढ़ी सहित रेलिंग का प्रस्ताव समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया। प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी जलडेगा से सतकोटा हेतु पहुंच पथ एवं आवश्यक सुविधा बहाल करने से संबंधित प्रतिवेदन प्राप्त करने को कहा।

शहरी क्षेत्र स्थित केलाघाघ पर्यटक स्थल में लगाये गए हाई मास्क लाईट के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की। बैठक में केलाघाघ पर्यटन समिति का गठन करने का निर्देश दिया। जिसमें सदर बीडीओ, थाना प्रभारी, नगर परिषद के अलावे अन्य सदस्यों को शामिल करने की बात कही। समिति के माध्यम से स्थल पर निर्मित संरचनाओं की देख-रेख एवं रख-रखाव सुनिश्चित करायें। पेयजल हेतु अविलम्ब बोरिंग का प्रस्ताव समर्पित करने का निर्देश दिया। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अवस्थित पर्यटन स्थलों में 15वें वित्त आयोग की राशि से सोलर स्ट्रीट लाईट का निर्माण प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी को कराने का निर्देश दिया। आदिवासी संस्कृति, वेश-भुषा, कलाकारी, नृत्य को पूर्नजीवित करने की दिशा में जोर दिया गया। उपायुक्त ने कहा कि आदिवासी कल्चर को प्रमोट किया जाएगा। बैठक में उपविकास आयुक्त, वन प्रमण्डल पदाधिकारी, नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष, विधायक प्रतिनिधि के अलावे जिला पर्यटन संवर्धन समिति के सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

