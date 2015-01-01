पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में फैसला:अनुकंपा समिति की बैठक में मृत कर्मियाें के आश्रितों काे नाैकरी देने का निर्णय

सिमडेगा3 घंटे पहले
  • शहीद पुअनि की पत्नी को देनी होगी कंप्यूटर टाइपिंग की परीक्षा

उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव की अध्यक्षता में जिला अनुकम्पा समिति की बैठक हुई। जिला स्थापना उप समाहर्ता द्वारा सेवा काल में मृत सरकारी सेवकों के आश्रितों को अनुकम्पा के आधार पर नियुक्ति हेतु विभिन्न कार्यालयों से प्राप्त आवेदन-प्रस्ताव पर विचार विमर्श किया गया।

सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय से 1, जल संसाधन विभाग से 1 और पुलिस अधीक्षक का कार्यालय के 1 आवेदन-प्रस्ताव पर कार्मिक प्रशासनिक सुधार तथा राजभाषा विभाग के परिपत्र के आलोक में अभिलेख, आवेदन पत्रों की जांच हेतु अनुकम्पा समिति के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया गया।

बैठक में स्व मनोज कुमार झा, भूतपूर्व लिपिक, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिमडेगा के आश्रित पुत्र नीतीश कुमार झा एवं स्व. सोमरा उरांव भूतपूर्व प्रारूपकार कोटि-2, जलपथ अंचल गुमला-सिमडेगा के आश्रित पुत्र अनमोल उरांव को तृतीय वर्गीय पद पर नियुक्त करने का निर्णय लिया गया। शहीद पुअनि विद्यापति सिंह की आश्रित पत्नी सुमन कुमारी को कम्प्यूटर टंकण ज्ञान जांच परीक्षा पास करने के उपरांत तृतीय एवं चतुर्थ वर्गीय पद पर नियुक्त करने हेतु निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

जिला स्थापना समिति की बैठक में जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान पदाधिकारी एनआईसी एवं ई-जिला प्रबंधक ई-गर्वनेस सोसाइटी सिमडेगा द्वारा समर्पित कम्प्यूटर टंकण जांच परीक्षा के परीक्षाफल के आधार पर तृतीय,चतुर्थ वर्गीय पद पर अनुकम्पा के आधार पर नियुक्ति का मामला तीन वर्षों से अधिक से पदस्थापित राजस्व कर्मचारियों का स्थानांतरण की सूची की समीक्षा, जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति सिमडेगा अन्तर्गत रिक्त पदों पर अनुबंध के आधार पर नियुक्ति का मामला, कमलजीत राम, लिपिक द्वारा अतिरिक्त प्रभार से मुक्त करने संबंधी मामले एवं धनेश्वर लोहरा पंचायत सेवक, प्रखण्ड कार्यालय जलडेगा द्वारा सेवानिवृति दो माह बचे रहने के कारण स्थानान्तरण रोकने से संबंधित मामलों पर विस्तृत समीक्षा कर महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए। बैठक में उपविकास आयुक्त प्रताप चंद्र किचिंगिया,अपर समाहर्ता अमरेन्द्र कुमार सिन्हा, सिविल सर्जन डाॅ. पीके सिन्हा, स्थापना उप समाहर्ता उपस्थित थे।

