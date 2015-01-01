पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:संस्थागत प्रसव के लिए एंबुलेंस उपलब्ध नहीं होने पर विभाग करेगा 500 रुपए का भुगतान

सिमडेगा10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को कुपोषित बच्चों को चिह्नित करने का निर्देश दिया गया
  • गर्भवती महिलाओं को प्रसव तिथि के पूर्व ही अस्पताल में भर्ती कराएं

सिविल सर्जन और जिला समाज कल्याण पदाधिकारी द्वारा संयुक्त रूप सें आकांक्षी जिला कार्यक्रम के तहत नीति आयोग के इंडिकेटर से संबंधित बैठक जिला सभागार में हुई। बैठक में संस्थागत प्रसव शतप्रतिशत कराने की बात कही गई। लक्ष्य सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सभी गर्भवती महिलाओं की एलएमपी पंजी तैयार करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

आंगनबाड़ी सेविका, सहिया एवं एएनएम संयुक्त रूप से गृह भ्रमण कर करेंगी। प्रत्येक माह में संभावित प्रसव होने वाली महिलाओं की सूची तैयार कर प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी, प्रखण्ड विकास पदाधिकारी को उपलब्ध कराया जाना है। ताकि इन महिलाओं को प्रसव तिथि के कुछ दिन पूर्व अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जा सके।

इन्हें अस्पताल लाने के लिए एम्बुलेंस उपलब्ध नहीं होने पर आने-जाने का किराया 500 रुपए दिया जाएगा।आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं को कुपोषित बच्चों को चिह्नित करने का निर्देश दिया गया। सहिया उन बच्चों को एमटीसी अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए लाएंगी।

बताया गया कि जिले में पांच कुपोषण उपचार केन्द्र संचालित है। जिनमें दस बेड उपलब्ध है। कुल 50 बेड पर कुपोषित बच्चों का उपचार जारी रखने का निर्देश दिया गया। कहा गया है कि कुपोषित बच्चे के उपचार के बाद क्यू में रखने और दूसरे बच्चे को अस्पताल में दाखिला कराने के लिए कहा गया।

कहा गया कि स्वास्थ्य विभाग और महिला बाल विकास विभाग आपस में समन्वय स्थापित कर संचालित योजना के कार्य में प्रगति लाना सुनिश्चित करें। जिससे नीति आयोग के इंडिकेटर में सुधार किया जा सके। बैठक में प्रखंडों के डीडीएम, बीपीएम, बीडीएम एवं महिला पर्यवेक्षिका उपस्थित थीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें