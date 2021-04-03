पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्रीय सचिव ने कहा:बच्चों में कुपोषण कम करने के लिए खिलाएं साग-सब्जी

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
सिंचाई योजना देखते केंद्रीय संयुक्त सचिव। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिंचाई योजना देखते केंद्रीय संयुक्त सचिव।
  • संयुक्त सचिव ने की आकांक्षी जिला कार्यक्रम में चल रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा

भारत सरकार में संयुक्त सचिव सह केन्द्रीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी अमृत अभिजात सिमडेगा पहुंचे। उन्होंने परिसदन के सभागार में जिले के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। आकांक्षी जिला कार्यक्रम में चल रहे कार्यों और योजनाओं की उन्होंने समीक्षा की। उपायुक्त सुशांत गौरव ने जिले में चल रहे कृषि, शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, कौशल विकास एवं अन्य कार्यों, परियोजनाओं व योजनाओं के बारे में पीपीटी के माध्यम से बताया।

आकांक्षी जिला के रूप में चयनित सिमडेगा जिला में उपायुक्त के दिशा-निर्देश में किये जा रहे कार्यों पर संयुक्त सचिव ने संतोष जताया। बीएसएनएल के पदाधिकारी से नेटवर्क सुविधा के बारे में भी जानकारी प्राप्त की। बैठक में कहा गया कि मार्च तक जिले में बीएसएनएल नेटवर्क सुविधा दुरूस्त करते हुए सुचारू रूप से संचालन किया जाएगा। पुलिस अंकल ट्यूटोरियल प्रोजेक्ट की सफलता की कहानी बनाने का निर्देश दिया।

स्वास्थ्य पर भी जोर : सदर अस्पताल में डायलिसिस सेंटर से जितने भी किडनी के मरीज आ रहे हैं, उनका एनालिसिस कर सीएस को जानकारी लेने को कहा। किडनी से संबंधित बीमारी नशापान से या अन्य कारण से ज्यादा है। उन्होंने अतिकुपोषित क्षेत्र को चिन्हित कर सर्वप्रथम उस क्षेत्र को कुपोषण मुक्त कराने के लिए वहां लोकल साग-सब्जी का खान-पान पर ज्यादा जोर देने को कहा।

सिंचाई योजना का किया निरीक्षण

कोचेडेगा पंचायत के बांसपहार गांव में सौर ऊर्जा से चालित लिफ्ट एरिगेशन के माध्यम से बहाल की गई सिंचाई सुविधा का निरीक्षण किया। 25-30 एकड़ में लगाये गए सब्जी की खेती का अवलोकन किया। विशेष केन्द्रीय सहायता योजना के अन्तर्गत किसानों के लिए शुरू की गई सिचाई सुविधा का उन्होंने खुशी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि यहां के किसानों की आर्थिक स्थित में इससे बदलाव आएगा।

उन्होंने उपस्थित किसानों से मुलाकात कर बहाल की गई सिंचाई सुविधा के लाभ के बारे में जानकारी प्राप्त की। उपस्थित किसानों ने बताया कि सौर ऊर्जा से चालित लिफ्ट एरिगेशन से सिंचाई सुविधा शुरू होने से डीजल खर्च से निजात मिला है। केन्द्रीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि सब्जी उत्पादन के साथ-साथ मार्केटिंग सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

पलाश मार्ट से बढ़ेगा महिला सशक्तीकरण

केंद्रीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी ने नव निर्मित वन स्टाॅप सेन्टर का भी निरीक्षण किया। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि महिला उत्पीड़न से संबंधित मामलों का एक हीं छत के नीचे सभी प्रकार की सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी। इसके पश्चात उन्होंने पलाश मार्ट का भी जायजा लिया।

सखी मण्डलों के द्वारा उत्पादित सामग्रियों को अवलोकन करते हुए कहा कि पलाश मार्ट से महिला सशक्तिकरण को बढ़ावा मिलेगा, साथ हीं समूह की महिलाओं की आर्थिक स्थिति में बेहतर सुधार आएगी। उन्होंने पलाश मार्ट परिसर में पौधा रोपण भी किया।

अग्र परियोजना केन्द्र के द्वारा पूरे जिले में 75 एकड़ में पायलेट प्रोजेक्ट के तर्ज पर मलबरी का प्लांटेशन किया जा रहा है। केन्द्रीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी ने फरसाबेड़ा में मलबरी के प्लांटेशन निरीक्षण करते हुए इसे ओर बेहतर तरीके से कराने की बात कही। तसर सरीक एवं मलबरी सरीक के धागे एवं रेश्म किट का प्रदर्शन किया।

