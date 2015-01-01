पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती:मजबूत और दृढ़ इरादे वाली महिला थीं पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी : विधायक

केरसइ9 घंटे पहले
सिमडेगा विधायक भूषण बाड़ा ने कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष अनूप केसरी, वरीय उपाध्यक्ष डीडी सिंह सहित अन्य कांग्रेसी नेताओं के साथ स्व इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर केरसई प्रखण्ड में स्थित उनकी प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर नमन किया। साथ ही लोगों को उनकी जीवनी से प्रेरणा लेने की अपील की।

विधायक ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी एक मजबूत और दृढ़ इरादे वाली महिला थीं। उनके कार्यकाल में कोई भी बाहरी ताकत हमारे देश की तरफ साजिश तक रचने की हिम्मत नहीं कर सकी। उनके कार्यकाल में पाकिस्तान के साथ हुए युद्ध में पड़ोसी देश को नाकों चने चबाने पड़े थे। अनूप केसरी और डीडी सिंह ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी ने देश की पहली महिला प्रधानमंत्री थीं। जिन्होंने महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने में अहम योगदान दिया। देश में गरीबी हटाओ उनका मुख्य नारा था। मौके पर कांग्रेस प्रखण्ड अध्यक्ष डेविड तिर्की, मुंश खेस, मनोज कुमार, शशि प्रसाद, मनोहर कुमार, अजय दान, शंकर प्रसाद, महेश प्रधान, कृष्णा प्रसाद, विजय, ईभा रानी लकड़ा, सुहानी तिर्की, सुमंती बाड़ा, प्रेमा कुजूर आदि उपस्थित थे।

भाजपा ने इंदिरा काे किया याद
मंडल के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर उन्हें याद किया। केरसई इंदिरा चौक स्थित इंदिरा गांधी की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर उन्हें श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किया। वक्ताओं नेकहा कि पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी ने देश की अलग पहचान बनाई थी। उनकी जयंती के मौके पर देश भर में लोग उनके कार्यों को याद कर रहे हैं। मौके पर केरसई प्रखंड सांसद प्रतिनिधि रवि गुप्ता, महामंत्री बुलेश्वर प्रसाद, गौतम कुमार, लालमोहन प्रसाद, विक्रम
कुमार, गोपाल झा, बद्रीनाथ पांडे, आशिष झा मौजूद थे।

