पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्यक्रम:ग्रामीण बोले-खिजुरबेड़ा से सिमडेगा मुख्यालय जाने के लिए 35 किमी दूरी करनी पड़ती है तय

सिमडेगा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक विक्सल कोनगाड़ी से कहा-15 किमी दुर्गम पहाड़ियों के बीच से जाना पड़ता है पंचायत

कोलेबिरा विधायक विक्सल कोंगाड़ी ने विधायक आपके द्वार कार्यक्रम के दौरान जोकबहार से मुड़िया होते सुतराम जाने के क्रम में बम्बलकेरा पंचायत के सिरिंगबेडा राजस्व ग्राम के खिजुरबेड़ा के ग्रामीणों के साथ बैठक कर उनकी समस्याओं की जानकारी ली। खिजुरबेड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने विधायक को अपनी समस्याओं से अवगत कराते हुए कहा कि गांव सभी ओर से दुर्गम पहाडिय़ों से घिरा है। इस कारण ग्रामीणों को पंचायत जाने में भी कम से कम 15 किलोमीटर की दूरी दुर्गम पहाडिय़ों के बीच से होकर जाना पड़ता है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सुतराम से मुड़िया होते हुए भी लगभग इसे तरह की समस्याओं से जूझ कर लगभग 15 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय कर सिमडेगा जाना पड़ता है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि दोनों रास्ता दुर्गम पहाडिय़ों से गुजरने के कारण अक्सर लोग दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो जाते हैं। कई बार गांव की सरकार व जनता दरबार में समस्याओं को रखा। सारी कागजी कार्रवाई कर के भी दी,लेकिन आज भी लोग इस जंगल में अपनी समस्या का रोना रो रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने विधायक को बताया आज किसी तरह सिमडेगा जिला मुख्यालय जाने के लिए लोम्बाई होते हुए पहाडिय़ों के बीच से करीब 35किमी का सफर तय करके जाना होता है। अगर कोई बीमार हो गया तो खटिया में चार लोगों के सहायता ले लम्बाेइ जाना पड़ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें