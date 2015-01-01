पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:हर मोर्चे पर झारखंड की हेमंत सरकार फेल साबित हुई- लक्ष्मण

सिमडेगा5 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा ने सभी प्रखंडों में धरना-प्रदर्शन कर राज्य सरकार पर साधा निशाना, कहा- बालू की नीलामी पर मौन क्यों है सरकार, दुष्कर्म की बढ़ रही हैं घटनाएं

जिला मुख्यालय और प्रखंडों में बुधवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने धरना-प्रदर्शन का आयोजन कर राज्य सरकार पर निशाना साधा। जिला मुख्यालय में प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में आयोजित धरना-प्रदर्शन में जिला अध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण बड़ाईक ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार सभी मोर्चों पर पूरी तरह से फेल है। नगर निकाय चुनाव और पंचायत चुनाव की प्रक्रिया रुकी हुई है। चुनाव से पूर्व किसानों से वादा किया गया था कि उन्हें 25 सौ रुपए प्रति क्विंटल धान की कीमत दी जाएगी, इधर धान की खरीदारी ही बंद कर दी गई। बालू की नीलामी के मामले में राज्य सरकार मौन है और जनता परेशान है। विधि- व्यवस्था चरमराई हुई है।

पूर्व विधायक विमला प्रधान ने कहा कि झारखंड में विधि- व्यवस्था को लेकर चिंताजनक स्थिति है। दुष्कर्म की घटनाएं लगातार बढ़ रही हैं। जिला महामंत्री दीपक पुरी, सतीश पांडेय, दुर्ग विजय सिंहदेव, अनूप प्रसाद, नगर अध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण प्रसाद कृष्णा ठाकुर वीरेंद्र यादव ने भी राज्य सरकार को पूरी तरह से असफल बताया। केरसई में धरना- प्रदर्शन का आयोजन हुआ। जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रणव कुमार, सांसद प्रतिनिधि रवि गुप्ता ने कहा कि छत्तीसगढ़ में धान की खरीदारी हो रही है लेकिन राज्य सरकार ने धान की खरीदारी नहीं करके किसानों को धोखा दिया है। मंडल अध्यक्ष मानकी लाल ने नगर निकाय चुनाव और पंचायत चुनाव समय पर कराने की मांग की। राज्यपाल के नाम बीडीओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया।

